Former Top Lenskart Executive Oliver Kaye Joins India Global Forum

Kaye appointed as Chief Business Officer of IGF and CEO of UK India Future Forum

NEW DELHI and LONDON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- India Global Forum is delighted to announce that Oliver Kaye, former Chief Business Officer of Lenskart India, has joined the organisation as Chief Business Officer and also CEO of the UK India Future Forum (UKIFF). In his dual role, Oliver will spearhead the group's business strategy and growth initiatives.

Former Lenskart Chief Business Officer Oliver Kaye

As a start-up to scale-up specialist, Kaye was a key part of the C-Suite which oversaw Lenskart's valuation grow from $300M to $4.5B and launched GAP India as its CEO. With over 25 years of leadership experience in top-tier retail brands, he also held pivotal roles at Tesco, including Head of Retail Operations for Europe and Head of Strategy for General Merchandise, and piloted Calvin Klein's entry into India as CEO.

Kaye will also spearhead the UK India Future Forum, a flagship initiative of India Global Forum (IGF) that facilitates high-level engagement between business leaders and policy makers within the UK-India corridor. He will work closely with William Carne, Director of UKIFF, to deepen UK-India ties and foster collaboration and innovation between India and the global business.

Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman of India Global Forum, commented on the appointment: "Oliver joins us at an exciting juncture as we embark on the next phase of our growth. He brings a wealth of expertise in operational excellence, seamless market expansions and strategic innovation, and his vast experience in growing businesses will be pivotal as our Group scales its integrated global affairs and media platform combining world-class online and offline events with next-generation media content."

On his new role Oliver Kaye said, "IGF is a catalyst for innovation and growth, and I'm excited to contribute to its mission of shaping the future of global business and leadership. Having witnessed India's remarkable growth and potential firsthand over the past decade, I look forward to contributing to IGF's mission of driving change, fostering collaboration, and shaping strategies that positively impact businesses and communities worldwide."

Kaye's appointment marks the second significant addition to India Global Forum's leadership in recent months, following the hiring of Uday Karan Verma, former Country Manager at BBC, as President of Business Relations in 2024.

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum is a global affairs organisation that tells the story of contemporary India. The pace of change and growth India has set itself is an opportunity for the world. IGF is the gateway for businesses and nations to help seize that opportunity. We are uniquely placed to understand the political, economic, and cultural nuances of those wanting to enter the Indian market and those wanting to go global. Find out more here.

