Founder of WhiteHat Jr and bestselling author Karan Bajaj out with new book: The Freedom Manifesto

In the book, Karan Bajaj reveals all-powerful secrets that will transform the reader's life by kickstarting their journey of freedom and impact TODAY

NEW DELHI, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins presents The Freedom Manifesto: 7 Rules to Live the Life of Your Calling by Karan Bajaj

In The Freedom Manifesto, Karan Bajaj lights a path towards transforming one's life. Unconventional, practical, and no-nonsense, these 7 rules will set one free, not just financially, but also help to reveal one's best self.

The Freedom Manifesto: 7 Rules to Live the Life of Your Calling

Karan Bajaj is the founder of WhiteHat Jr, acquired by BYJU's, among the fastest exits of its size in India. He's also a bestselling novelist whose books have sold more than 150,000 copies in India and optioned for movie deals.

HB | Non-fiction | 254 pp | Rs 399

Releasing 15 November 2022 | Available Wherever Books Are Sold

Author Karan Bajaj says, "I'm delighted to publish The Freedom Manifesto with HarperCollins India, whose strong efforts enabled my earlier novels to reach thousands of readers. In my first non-fiction book, HarperCollins' strong editorial vision has allowed me to tell an authentic step-by-step account of how anyone can live a creative, adventurous life, lived entirely on their own terms, while still climbing the corporate ladder."

Sachin Sharma, Executive Editor, HarperCollins India, says, "Karan Bajaj is one of the most clear-thinking minds in the corporate world today. In The Freedom Manifesto, Karan lays bare his secrets for a truly meaningful life built on the foundations of financial freedom. Brutally honest, unconventional, and no-nonsense, here's a book that has all the makings of a classic."

ABOUT THE BOOK

"First, sit in a quiet place. Now, close your eyes and visualize your ideal life ten years from now. Don't worry, this isn't a wishful exercise to manifest your dreams. Instead, we're taking the first practical step to articulate your deepest, most personal goals. The hard work required to achieve your goals will come next," says Karan Bajaj.

In 2019, Karan Bajaj quit his job as Discovery India's head to start WhiteHat Jr, with the mission of making every kid in this world a creator. At the time, everyone thought Karan was reckless to give up a high-flying corporate career at the age of forty, but eighteen months later, WhiteHat Jr was acquired by BYJU's for $300 million. On the surface, it was one of the fastest startup-to-exit journeys in India, but the seeds of this were planted a decade ago when Karan first decided to create his own set of life rules.

In The Freedom Manifesto, Karan reveals these secrets to help the reader transform their life. Unconventional, practical and no-nonsense, these seven rules will help the reader prioritize what matters the most, radically transform the reader's mindset from an employee to an owner, create a daily routine to end self-doubt and negativity, and break the shackles of conformity to design a life of one's calling. In the process, they will set the reader free, not just financially, but also help to reveal the readers's best self.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karan Bajaj is the founder of WhiteHat Jr, acquired by BYJU's, among the fastest exits of its size in India. He's also a bestselling novelist whose books have sold more than 150,000 copies in India and optioned for movie deals: Keep Off the Grass (2008), Johnny Gone Down (2010), published by HarperCollins, The Seeker (2015), and The Yoga of Max's Discontent (2016), published by Penguin Random House. A graduate of IIM-Bangalore and BIT Mesra, Karan has earlier served as the head of Discovery Networks in India. Also a striving yogi, Karan has taken three year-long career sabbaticals to pursue his interests in spirituality, writing and hiking.

PRAISE FOR KARAN BAJAJ'S BOOKS

Shortlisted for the Crossword Book Pick of the Year

Shortlisted for the Golden Quill Award

Shortlisted for the Teacher's Achievement Award

Shortlisted for India Today's 35 Under 35 Achievers-Artist

"A beautifully rendered epic journey. Transcendent yet readable, spiritual yet wildly and deliberately accessible, the book works on many levels and excels at them all."

— New York Journal of Books

"A racy and entertaining account of a romp through an ever-changing yet timeless India. Wild, Witty and Wicked!"

— Ruskin Bond

"Karan Bajaj weaves a modern-day epic you simply will not forget. He writes clean, simple prose that zips so fast you'll forget you're reading. He transcends his outlet and sends his creative heart directly into yours. Incredible."

— Neil Pasricha, New York Times bestselling author of The Happiness Equation and The Book of Awesome

"Upon finishing this book, you will likely find yourself asking the big questions. You may also find yourself selling your possessions, dusting off your passport, quitting your job, and buying a one-way ticket to the end of the earth. Karan Bajaj has written a compelling adventure, with vivid settings, meaty themes, and a satisfying conclusion."

— Jonathan Evison, author of The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving

"An amazing journey. Wonderful characters who keep you hooked till the very end."

— Rajkumar Hirani, Director, Munnabhai M.B.B.S., 3 Idiots

"Pacy, unpretentious and great fun to read."

— Outlook India

"A taut, gripping saga with the manic pace of an action film."

— Hindustan Times

"Not for the weak-hearted! A candid representation of the lives of extraordinary people who take the road less traveled. Evokes a sense of awe so does the simplicity of language and the lucid writing style of the author."

— Deccan Herald

About HarperCollins Publishers India

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is now the recipient of six Publisher of the Year Awards—in 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1956165/The_Freedom_Manifesto_FC.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249409/HarperCollins_Publishers_India_Logo.jpg

SOURCE HarperCollins Publishers India