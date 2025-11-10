FPT APPOINTS ABES AS ITS FIRST DISTRIBUTOR IN INDIA TO EXPAND ITS MARKET PRESENCE

TURIN, Italy, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FPT, the Iveco Group brand dedicated to the design, production, and sale of powertrains and solutions for on- and off-road vehicles, as well as marine and power generation applications, recently announced its first authorized distributor in India – AB Engineering and Systems Private Limited (ABES) – at the inauguration ceremony for ABES's newly renovated office in Chennai. The highlight of the gala dinner hosted by ABES was the unveiling of FPT's F28 engine, bringing compact power and versatility to India's construction and agricultural industries. The F28 had already made its debut in January 2025 at the CASE Construction Equipment stand during the Bharat Construction Equipment Expo.

Established in 2016 and headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, ABES has emerged as a dynamic force in industrial automation and engineering solutions. Through this partnership, ABES will supply FPT's world-class engines to OEMs, and deliver robust support to these customers via its high-caliber application engineering and service team from their newly launched brand AB POWER.

FPT, renowned for its advanced engineering and sustainable powertrain solutions, offers a versatile range of engines for on-road, off-road, marine, and power generation applications. By appointing ABES as its first distributor in India, FPT aims to strengthen the local engine distribution network, supporting the growth of OEMs across sectors such as power generation, agriculture, construction, marine, and industrial equipment.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official inauguration of ABES's new facility, followed by a traditional lamp-lighting ritual, and speeches from the leadership of both parties. During the ceremony, the FPT authorization certificate was presented to ABES. Later that evening, the gala dinner featured the official introduction of the F28 engine, a compact and high-performance single-engine solution designed for off-road applications.

In January 2025, F28 engine made its debut at CASE Construction Equipment's booth at the Bharat Construction Equipment Expo, representing its official launch for the Indian market. The F28 engine has been specifically engineered to meet the lately introduced Bharat Stage CEV V emission standards. This unveiling offered local customers a unique opportunity to experience the engine up close, and to gain deeper insights into its performance, technology, and compliance benefits.

"We are proud to welcome ABES into the FPT distribution network," said Eugenia Valente, Vice President of FPT for Asia & ANZ. "India is a fast-growing and strategically important market, and ABES's robust technical capabilities, customer-centric approach, and nationwide coverage make it an ideal partner to deliver our advanced powertrain solutions across the off- road, power generation, and marine segments. This partnership represents a significant step in our commitment to the Indian market, and perfectly aligns with our global sustainability goals."

"It is an honor to partner with FPT. This collaboration enables us to bring world-class engines like the F28 and spare parts to Indian OEMs," commented Anand Saraiya, Managing Director of ABES, "Backed by our robust application engineering capabilities and exceptional after-sales service, we are confident that ABES can help customers compete globally. Together, we will redefine the industry's standards for performance and reliability."

By integrating FPT's cutting-edge technology with ABES's robust distribution network, this collaboration will ensure seamless access to reliable, high-performance engines for Indian OEMs. This successful partnership not only underscores FPT's continued investment in dynamic markets, but also drives the adoption of efficient, sustainable powertrain solutions across India while supporting customer expansion opportunities worldwide.

FPT is a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), dedicated to the design, production, and sale of powertrains and solutions for on- and off-road vehicles, as well as marine and power generation applications. Over 8,000 people across ten production sites and ten R&D centers work for FPT all around the world. Active in nearly 100 different countries, its global sales and its Customer Service department supports all Brand customers. The extensive product offering includes six engine ranges with power outputs from 30 hp to over 1,000 hp, transmissions with torque up to 500 Nm, and front and rear axles from 2.45 to 32 tonne GAW (Gross Axle Weight). FPT offers the most complete line-up of natural gas engines for industrial applications on the market, with power outputs ranging from 50 to 520 hp. A dedicated ePowertrain division is accelerating the path towards net zero-emissions mobility, with electric drivelines, battery packs, and battery management systems. This extensive offering, and its strong focus on R&D, makes FPT a world leader in industrial powertrains and solutions. For more information, visit www.fptindustrial.com.

AB Engineering and Systems is a trusted name in the Indian engineering industry, specializing in providing high-quality engineering solutions and services. Our partnership with Italian engine manufacturers represents our commitment to bringing the finest European technology to Indian industries, serving sectors including automotive, marine, power generation, and industrial applications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818324/image_830901_26982067.jpg