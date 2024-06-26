Fractal Announces Merger of Eugenie.ai to Bolster AI-Powered Climate Solutions

MUMBAI, India, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies, today announced the merger of Eugenie AI (Eugenie.ai), an AI company dedicated to providing AI-driven products for climate change and industrial sustainability.

Founded in 2021, Eugenie has established itself as one of the pioneering forces in AI-driven climate solutions. Their clientele includes some of the world's largest industrial corporations across energy, metals & mining, and other hard-to-abate sectors. Eugenie's achievements include being featured at the prestigious 2024 Google I/O, being an alum of the Google for Startups: Climate Change accelerator and winning multiple global accolades such as the NASSCOM Emerge 50, Tech30 recognition by YourStory, and the Vedanta Spark Corporate Innovation Challenge. Eugenie has been featured as a key provider by Gartner in its 2023 Market Guide for Energy Management and Optimization Systems & Market Guide for Commercial and Industrial Energy Management and Optimization Systems.

Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive & Vice Chairman, Fractal, said, "We are excited to welcome Eugenie back into the Fractal family. Eugenie's cutting-edge AI technologies and their commitment to combating climate change align perfectly with our vision to leverage AI for social good. Together, we aim to accelerate the development and deployment of innovative solutions that address some of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. Eugenie's expertise in serving major industrial clients complements our goal of creating significant value for client in Fortune 100 organizations."

Dr. Soudip Roy Chowdhury, Founder and CEO, Eugenie AI, said, "Joining forces with Fractal marks a significant milestone for Eugenie. Our shared values and complementary expertise will enable us to scale our impact and continue our mission to drive sustainable industrial transformations. We look forward to working together to create a future where technology and nature coexist harmoniously. By integrating our AI-driven solutions with Fractal's extensive capabilities, we can offer even greater value to our clients, helping them achieve their sustainability goals."

The merger of Eugenie reinforces Fractal's commitment to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to address global challenges and underscores its dedication to sustainability and innovation. By integrating Eugenie's expertise in climate-focused AI solutions, Fractal aims to expand its portfolio and deliver even greater value to its clients and communities worldwide.

Eugenie's focus on providing AI solutions to some of the hardest-to-abate sectors aligns perfectly with Fractal's vision of driving significant value for large enterprises. This strategic merger will enhance Fractal's ability to offer comprehensive AI solutions that not only optimize business operations but also contribute to a more sustainable and resilient industrial ecosystem.

For more information, please visit www.fractal.ai and www.eugenie.ai.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent providers of Artificial Intelligence to Fortune 500® companies. Fractal's vision is to power every human decision in the enterprise, and bring AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired companies.

Fractal's businesses include Crux Intelligence (AI driven business intelligence), Eugenie.ai (AI for sustainability), Asper.ai (AI for revenue growth management), Senseforth.ai (conversational AI for customer service) & Flyfish (generative AI for Sales). Fractal incubated Qure.ai, a leading player in healthcare AI for detecting Tuberculosis and Lung cancer.

Fractal currently has 4500+ employees across 17 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, Singapore, Middle East and Australia. Fractal has been recognized as 'Great Workplace' and 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' in the top 100 (large) category by The Great Place to Work® Institute; featured as a leader in Data Engineering services 2024 & Data Science Services 2024 by Information Services Group, Leader in AI and Analytics Services Specialists Peak Matrix Assessment 2021 by Everest Group, Leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2023 by Forrester Research, Inc.

About Eugenie AI:

Eugenie is a forward-thinking AI company, headquartered in NY, USA dedicated to creating solutions that address climate change and promote industrial sustainability. Leveraging advanced AI technologies, Eugenie empowers organizations to achieve their sustainability goals and contribute to a healthier planet.