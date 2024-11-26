From Harmony, Wellness to Future Alliances: IGF ME&A Leaders Dinner hosted at the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi

NEW DELHI and ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IGF Leaders Dinner brought together industry leaders from India and the Middle East for an evening of meaningful dialogues, collaborations and curated networking at the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir. With intricate carvings depicting stories from diverse ancient civilisations from across the world, the Mandir symbolises interfaith harmony. It reflects the shared values of unity and cultural understanding between the UAE and India. The Mandir was inaugurated by India's PM Narendra Modi earlier this year. The Leaders Dinner was graced by the presence of His Excellency, Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE and His Holiness, Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi.

Faisal Kottikollon, Suhel Seth and Leander Paes in conversation with Ben Thompson at the IGF ME&A Leaders Dinner hosted at the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi

In his address, His Holiness, Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi, said, "I ask all of you as leaders in your own space and people who are successful in your own space, sometimes, give space to your heart and listen to the calling of your heart. The nos and the negatives will turn into a yes. This Mandir could not have happened without the generous leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is a testament to what we can achieve with mutual trust and harmony."

In his remarks, His Excellency, Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, said, "The temple is one of the most visited sites in the UAE. It is a symbol of harmony. More than just a temple, it stands as a testament to vision and leadership, first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 and inaugurated by him in 2024."

Speaking on the occasion, IGF Founder and Chairman Manoj Ladwa said, "The magic word 'trust' binds us together. It is this very bond of trust that underpins the India-UAE relationship and that has seen this relationship flourish and grow in the past ten years. It is this bond of trust and friendship between His Highness and PM Narendra Modi that is the very foundation of this great Mandir and the harmony of humanity and nature that it represents."

Faisal Kottikollon, the visionary founder of Tulah, Suhel Seth, a cultural and leadership expert, and tennis legend Leander Paes, delved into the integration of holistic health and well-being in everyday life and shaping communities.

"Ayurveda was a service in earlier times. Modern medicine treats a disease as an organ. We're not organs. We're body, mind and spirit as a whole. Time to revisit that," said Faisal Kottikollon.

Highlighting the role of leadership in Wellness Advocacy, Suhel Seth said, "Today the BAPS Mandir is a reflection of the Hindu and Indian way of life. It is the truest oasis in this desert. Good health is about having a good soul. And that's how the Mandir is leading from the front. God is in Goodness. Be it a Mandir, Mosque or Church. At every moment, humanity needs spiritual healing."

"Sports is the greatest vehicle to unite. A tennis ball doesn't understand a language. The responsibility of representing 1.4 billion people was an honour. My next dream is to inspire 250 million children through this vehicle of sports. Our eastern philosophy, our ancient culture is about energy and faith. I believe that to attain success, we all as leaders do very well to balance between the Western world and Eastern wisdom," said Leander Paes as he talked about longevity, holistic health and sports.

The evening fostered meaningful discussions on forging future alliances, showcasing the region's commitment to unity and progress.

Under the theme 'Limitless Horizons,' IGF ME&A convened business leaders, policymakers, investors and innovators from India, the Middle East, and Africa to unlock new opportunities for collaboration across nine themes including global partnerships, technology and innovation, and climate and sustainability among others.

Featuring over 200 speakers and 1,000 participants across nine streams, IGF ME&A 2024 offers exclusive networking opportunities, engaging panel discussions, and inspiring keynote speeches.

