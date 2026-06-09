From India to the World: IIHM Opens New Global Pathways Through Sommet Education Alliance

Through its strategic alliance with Sommet Education, IIHM students gain access to internationally renowned institutions Glion, Les Roches and École Ducasse, unlocking global pathways, scholarship opportunities and international careers.

KOLKATA, India, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than three decades, the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has built its reputation on a simple belief: hospitality education should prepare students not just for jobs, but for the world.

IIHM signs an MOU with Sommet Education

Through its strategic alliance with Sommet Education, one of the world's leading hospitality education groups, IIHM students and alumni benefit from progression opportunities, scholarship support and international learning pathways through globally acclaimed institutions including Glion Institute of Higher Education, Les Roches Global Hospitality Education and École Ducasse.

The collaboration reinforces IIHM's position as one of India's most internationally connected hospitality education institutions and significantly expands the opportunities available to students seeking global careers in hospitality, luxury business and culinary arts.

At a time when students and parents increasingly seek international exposure, global mobility and stronger career prospects, IIHM offers a unique advantage—an educational ecosystem that combines the strength of Indian hospitality education with access to some of the world's most respected hospitality and culinary institutions.

Creating Global Opportunities for Indian Students

Hospitality has always been a global profession.

Guests travel across continents. Luxury brands operate across cultures. Careers increasingly span multiple countries and international markets.

Success in such an environment requires more than technical skills. It demands cultural intelligence, global awareness and the confidence to thrive anywhere in the world.

Recognising this reality long before many others, IIHM has consistently built international collaborations that expand opportunities for its students beyond conventional classroom boundaries.

Its alliance with Sommet Education represents one of the strongest examples of that commitment.

Through structured academic pathways, international exposure and dedicated scholarship opportunities, IIHM students gain access to educational experiences that can transform their professional futures. The collaboration also provides academic interactions, workshops, counselling support and engagement initiatives designed to help students navigate international education and career opportunities with confidence.

For many aspiring hospitality professionals, the journey from an IIHM campus in India to a globally recognised institution abroad is no longer a distant aspiration—it is now a clear and achievable pathway.

Access to a Global Education Ecosystem

One of the defining strengths of IIHM has always been its ability to connect students with the global hospitality industry. Through its association with Sommet Education, students gain access to institutions that have shaped generations of hospitality leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators.

Glion Institute of Higher Education is internationally recognised for excellence in hospitality leadership, luxury business and service management.

Les Roches Global Hospitality Education is renowned for developing entrepreneurial leaders who go on to shape some of the world's most respected hospitality organisations.

École Ducasse, founded on the vision and legacy of legendary chef Alain Ducasse, is globally admired for excellence in culinary and pastry arts education.

Together, these institutions represent some of the most influential names in hospitality and culinary education worldwide. For IIHM students, this means access not merely to international campuses, but to a global network of learning, innovation and industry leadership.

Scholarships That Make Global Education More Accessible

One of the most meaningful aspects of the collaboration is the availability of dedicated scholarship opportunities for eligible IIHM students and alumni. International education is often viewed as a valuable investment but one that can feel financially challenging for many families. By creating scholarship-supported pathways into globally respected institutions, IIHM is helping make international education more accessible to deserving students. The result is a pathway that is not only prestigious, but also practical and attainable.

This student-first approach reflects IIHM's longstanding commitment to ensuring that talent and ambition are supported by opportunity.

A Legacy Recognised Globally

IIHM's growing international stature is reflected in the recognition it continues to receive from industry, academia and global stakeholders.

The institution has been recognised as the Best Hospitality Education Brand by The Economic Times across multiple years and has earned widespread recognition for its contribution to hospitality education, industry integration, sustainability initiatives and innovation.

IIHM's commitment to future-focused learning has also attracted international attention through pioneering initiatives in Artificial Intelligence, sustainability and global hospitality leadership.

Its philosophy of "High Tech, Higher Touch" continues to guide the institution's approach to preparing graduates for an industry where technology and human connection must work together.

Dr. Suborno Bose: Building Pathways for the Future

Speaking about the significance of creating global opportunities for students, Dr. Suborno Bose, Founder and Chairman of IIHM Worldwide, said:

"Hospitality is a global profession, and talent should never be limited by geography. Our responsibility is to ensure that students have access to outstanding learning environments, meaningful industry exposure and opportunities that allow them to succeed anywhere in the world."

He added:

"At IIHM, we have always believed that education should open doors. Through our international collaborations and global academic partnerships, we are creating pathways that allow students to expand their horizons, continue learning and prepare themselves for leadership in a rapidly changing world. When students grow, industries grow."

Beyond Degrees, Towards Global Leadership

The true value of hospitality education lies not only in qualifications, but in the opportunities that follow. IIHM does not merely grant degrees; it moulds Global Citizens.

Through its Forbes-recommended curriculum, Economic Times award-winning pedagogy, and historic global alliances, IIHM continues to ensure that its students emerge as culturally fluid, market-ready leaders. The hospitality industry has always opened doors for travellers; IIHM opens doors for the future leaders who will run it.

Media Contact: Sameer Mehta, +91 82630 39895, [email protected]