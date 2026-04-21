Frost & Sullivan: Innovapptive Receives the 2026 Global Augmented Connected Worker, End-to-End Platforms Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in AI-Powered Connected Worker Execution

Recognized for advancing platform development and enabling unified execution layer capabilities that transform frontline workflows and operational efficiency.

SAN ANTONIO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Innovapptive has earned the 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the augmented connected worker, end-to-end platforms industry for its outstanding achievements in operational efficiency, productivity, cost-saving improvements, and AI agentic workflows. This recognition highlights Innovapptive's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Innovapptive excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on AI implementation, operational efficiency, and platform development, Innovapptive has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. Strategic agility and sustained investment in AI-powered connected worker technologies have enabled it to scale effectively across global manufacturing markets. Innovation remains central to Innovapptive's approach. Its AI-powered connected worker execution platform addresses the full spectrum of operational needs, offering a unified execution layer that connects enterprise systems, AI insights, and frontline workflows, ensuring that predictive intelligence is transformed into structured, actionable outcomes.

Innovapptive's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. By streamlining service delivery, enabling self-service through advanced platforms, and maintaining high levels of service availability, the company continues to meet the needs of its expanding global customer base. Its partner-led delivery model and focus on localized support have been key to delivering long-term value across diverse market segments. "Innovapptive has taken an innovative approach to AI, developing one of the most extensive AI agent portfolios available. These agents assist manufacturers with their maintenance, operations, reliability, safety, and analytics needs," states Juan Francisco Dell'Era, senior research analyst, Industrial Automation & Software at Frost & Sullivan.

The company's comprehensive platform—spanning operations, maintenance, warehouse, EHS, and continuous improvement—addresses critical manufacturing challenges. Its warehouse suite enhances inbound and outbound logistics control, internal movement monitoring, spare parts management, barcoding, and inventory tracking. By bridging the frontline execution gap, Innovapptive ensures seamless coordination between planning systems and execution environments.

"Being named Company of the Year validates what we see every day—value is not created by insights alone, but by execution. When Industrial AI is connected to frontline workflows, organizations can unlock tens of millions in margin expansion and drive sustained operational excellence." said Sundeep Ravande, Founder & CEO of Innovapptive.

Frost & Sullivan commends Innovapptive for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of augmented connected worker, end-to-end platforms and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. This recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact

Camila Tinajero

E: [email protected]

About Innovapptive

Innovapptive is an industrial software company and a leading provider of AI-powered Connected Frontline Execution Platform for asset-intensive industries. It helps global manufacturers reduce maintenance costs, improve asset reliability, and increase frontline productivity. Trusted by companies such as Shell, Newmont, Hess Corporation, Dominion Energy, Westalke Corporation, Reckitt, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Innovapptive delivers measurable EBITDA impact through improved operational execution.