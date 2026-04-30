Frost & Sullivan Institute Announces Visionary Leadership Best Practices Recognition and This Year's Honorees
News provided byFrost & Sullivan
30 Apr, 2026, 04:30 IST
SAN ANTONIO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is pleased to unveil this year's recipients of the Visionary Leadership Best Practices Recognition. These individuals exemplify purpose-driven leadership, bold innovation, and measurable impact aligned with FSI's mission to inspire solutions that advance Education, Environment, Healthcare, Human Rights, Infrastructure, Security, and Economic Progress.
These distinguished leaders have demonstrated exceptional commitment to creating long-term, systemic impact, whether through pioneering environmental solutions, transforming access to education or healthcare, improving social infrastructure, or advancing community well-being.
"At the Frost & Sullivan Institute, we believe change accelerates when we recognize and celebrate those who lead with courage and clarity. This year's honorees remind us that visionary leadership is not just about bold ideas but about creating meaningful outcomes that uplift people and communities," said David Frigstad, Executive Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.
Our evaluation process is grounded in a best practices framework, assessing nominees across three parameters namely Impact, Innovation, and Implementation. A panel of experts conducts a structured review, followed by benchmarking and consensus-building to ensure fairness, credibility, and alignment with FSI's seven global priority areas. The final honorees represent leaders whose work shows clear, sustained, and scalable impact.
The list of visionary leaders for 2026 includes:
Aadith Moorthy
Ai-jen Poo
Aki Ra
Akshay Saxena
Alex Kelly
Alex Stephany
Aline Sara
Amira Yahyaoui
Ana Bella Estévez Jiménez de los Galanes
Andrew Bastawrous
Anna Luísa Beserra Santos
Anna‑Lena von Hodenberg
Anshu Gupta
Anshu Sharma
Asma Mansour
Atul Gawande
Barbara Mutabazi
Barbarita Lara
Blaise Judja-Sato
Boyan Slat
Brigitha Faustin
Bruce Schneier
Catalina Escobar
Colette Pichon Battle
Connor Schoen
Diana Johanna Willemina Theresia Nijboer
Dr Mihai Ranete
Dr. Abhay Bang
Dr. Alex Dehgan
Dr. Devi Shetty
Dr. Katrin Schuhen
Dr. Peter Rohloff
Dr. Rebecca Onie
Dr. Rebecca Richards-Kortum
Dr. Tan See Leng
Dr. Tererai Trent
Esra'a Al Shafei
Esther Kimani
Esther Olalude
Fábio Luiz de Oliveira Rosa
Faith Kuya
Fatemah (Fatema) Alzelzela
Feliciano Reyna
Gillian Henker
Harish Hande
Hasina Kharbhih
HH Sheikha Intisar AlSaba
Irene Mbari‑Kirika
Jairo Trad
Jason Ballard
Javier Goyeneche
Jay Chaudhry
Jayshree Satpute
About Frost & Sullivan Institute
The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org
About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
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Bivechana Gautam
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