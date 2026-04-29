Frost & Sullivan Institute Announces Visionary Leadership Best Practices Recognition and This Year's Honorees

SAN ANTONIO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is pleased to unveil this year's recipients of the Visionary Leadership Best Practices Recognition. These individuals exemplify purpose-driven leadership, bold innovation, and measurable impact aligned with FSI's mission to inspire solutions that advance Education, Environment, Healthcare, Human Rights, Infrastructure, Security, and Economic Progress.

These distinguished leaders have demonstrated exceptional commitment to creating long-term, systemic impact, whether through pioneering environmental solutions, transforming access to education or healthcare, improving social infrastructure, or advancing community well-being.

"At the Frost & Sullivan Institute, we believe change accelerates when we recognize and celebrate those who lead with courage and clarity. This year's honorees remind us that visionary leadership is not just about bold ideas but about creating meaningful outcomes that uplift people and communities," said David Frigstad, Executive Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Our evaluation process is grounded in a best practices framework, assessing nominees across three parameters namely Impact, Innovation, and Implementation. A panel of experts conducts a structured review, followed by benchmarking and consensus-building to ensure fairness, credibility, and alignment with FSI's seven global priority areas. The final honorees represent leaders whose work shows clear, sustained, and scalable impact.

The list of visionary leaders for 2026 includes:

Aadith Moorthy

Ai-jen Poo

Aki Ra

Akshay Saxena

Alex Kelly

Alex Stephany

Aline Sara

Amira Yahyaoui

Ana Bella Estévez Jiménez de los Galanes

Andrew Bastawrous

Anna Luísa Beserra Santos

Anna‑Lena von Hodenberg

Anshu Gupta

Anshu Sharma

Asma Mansour

Atul Gawande

Barbara Mutabazi

Barbarita Lara

Blaise Judja-Sato

Boyan Slat

Brigitha Faustin

Bruce Schneier

Catalina Escobar

Colette Pichon Battle

Connor Schoen

Diana Johanna Willemina Theresia Nijboer

Dr Mihai Ranete

Dr. Abhay Bang

Dr. Alex Dehgan

Dr. Devi Shetty

Dr. Katrin Schuhen

Dr. Peter Rohloff

Dr. Rebecca Onie

Dr. Rebecca Richards-Kortum

Dr. Tan See Leng

Dr. Tererai Trent

Esra'a Al Shafei

Esther Kimani

Esther Olalude

Fábio Luiz de Oliveira Rosa

Faith Kuya

Fatemah (Fatema) Alzelzela

Feliciano Reyna

Gillian Henker

Harish Hande

Hasina Kharbhih

HH Sheikha Intisar AlSaba

Irene Mbari‑Kirika

Jairo Trad

Jason Ballard

Javier Goyeneche

Jay Chaudhry

Jayshree Satpute

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan