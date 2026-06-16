Frost & Sullivan Institute Celebrates Visionary Companies Addressing the World's Most Pressing Challenges
News provided byFrost & Sullivan
16 Jun, 2026, 02:14 IST
SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is pleased to present the 2026 Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition, celebrating leading enterprises that are redefining the role of business in addressing the world's most urgent challenges.
This recognition honors organizations that have embedded innovation, measurable impact, and long-term sustainability into the core of their growth strategies, demonstrating that commercial success and societal progress can advance together. The award highlights companies whose solutions are accelerating industry transformation and contributing meaningfully to a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable global future.
The 2026 award recipients represent a new generation of visionary leaders shaping the future through purpose-driven innovation. These organizations pioneer scalable solutions across sectors such as clean energy, climate resilience, sustainable infrastructure, healthcare access, cybersecurity, education, digital inclusion, and resource efficiency.
By leveraging technological advancement, responsible business practices, and market-driven impact models, they are addressing complex global challenges while creating tangible value for communities, industries, and economies worldwide. Their leadership reflects a growing movement in which business excellence is increasingly defined by the ability to generate a measurable positive impact alongside sustained growth.
"The organizations receiving the Visionary Growth Leadership Recognition demonstrate that long-term growth is increasingly driven by the ability to address some of the world's most pressing challenges," said David Frigstad, Executive Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.
"Through innovation, strategic execution, and an unwavering commitment, these companies exemplify visionary leadership in action. Their success reflects a new paradigm in which sustainable market leadership is achieved through measurable impact, resilience, and value creation for all stakeholders."
The award recipients were identified through a rigorous evaluation and research methodology conducted by Frost & Sullivan Institute's research analysts. The assessment process examined organizations across multiple pillars such as Healthcare, Human Rights, Economics, Environment, Education, Security and Infrastructure. Special emphasis was placed on the ability of each organization to deliver responsible solutions capable of driving meaningful changes at both industry and societal levels.
The Frost & Sullivan Institute extends its sincere congratulations to the following 50 recipients of the 2026 Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition.
- MercadoLibre
- Samsung Biologics
- Google (Alphabet)
- AstraZeneca
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Equinix
- Reliance Industries
- First Solar
- Grab
- JSW Steel
- Localiza
- Adobe Inc.
- Ambipar
- ARM Holdings
- Delta Electronics
- EDP Renewables
- WEG
- Aldar Properties
- Aptiv
- BYD
- Digital Realty
- Enphase Energy
- Nubank
- Access Bank
- ACWA Power
- Amazon
- Amul (GCMMF)
- ANSYS
- Apollo Hospitals
- Autodesk
- Fortinet
- Genmab
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
- Raízen
- Salesforce
- Schneider Electric
- TSMC
- Advantest
- Bank Mandiri
- Dropbox
- GenScript
- Hannon Armstrong
- Microsoft
- Adyen
- AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)
- Arco Educação
- ASM International
- Atlas Copco
- CATL
- Databricks
About Frost & Sullivan Institute
The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org
About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
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