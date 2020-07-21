Frost & Sullivan Applaudes AWS for Leading the Automotive Cloud Services Market with a Comprehensive Suite of Solutions

AWS complements its large ecosystem of solutions and partners with a deep focus on customer experience

SANTA CLARA, California, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of global automotive cloud services platforms for the mobility industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) with the 2020 Global Company of the Year Award. AWS has cemented its leadership in cloud by delivering innovative solutions to automotive companies for unique connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) use cases. It also offers unparalleled support through dedicated account managers, solution architects, and a partner community that can deliver round-the-clock services at scale.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1217438/Amazon_Web_Services_Award.jpg

AWS offers over 175 fully featured services from the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platfrom from 76 Availability Zones (AZs) within 24 geographic regions. The company boasts a more extensive set of CASE-related cloud services, such as AWS IoT, AWS Outposts, and AWS Wavelength, than what is available from other competitors. AWS offers broad and deep capabilities, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), high-performance computing, purpose-built databases, and data analytics. These capabilities reinforce high performance, tight security, continuous innovation, and the largest customer and partner community in the world.

"AWS stands out with its industry-best scalability, elasticity, innovation, cost savings, and global reach. More importantly, it creates clear value by focusing on its clients and then co-locating, co-developing, and co-investing with them through a highly distinct engagement model," said Niranjan Manohar, Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. "The company places direct emphasis on interoperability to connect its platform to the broader ecosystem of Amazon's offerings, such as its supply chain or Alexa. By maintaining this level of interconnectivity, AWS can provide a rich, differentiated experience for its customer base."

Further demonstrating its leadership, AWS supports the entire automotive value chain, including auto-tech start-ups, Tier I suppliers, mobility service providers, fleet providers, and OEMs. Its partner-centric strategy supports several purpose-built, connected car, and autonomous third-party platforms. Besides CASE offerings, AWS specializes in product innovation, connected mobility, digital customer engagement, manufacturing, and supply chains. Its solution architects are available to provide assessments and actively seek out opportunities to reduce operational costs and increase revenue.

"In 2019, AWS collaborated with Volkswagen to power Volkswagen's Industrial Cloud. Ford Motor Company and Autonomic both began a multi-year agreement with AWS to expand the availability of cloud connectivity services and connected car application development services. Its expanding list of clients includes industry powerhouses like BMW Group, Kia, Honda, Mazda, Uber, Elektrobit, Cox Automotive, and Edmunds," noted Manohar. "With its innovative solutions, customer-centric design, and strong overall performance, AWS is expected to continue dominating the market in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: [email protected]

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan