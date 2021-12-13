Frost & Sullivan Recognizes AdTheorent for Highly Differentiated Performance-First and Privacy-Forward Programmatic Advertising Solutions

AdTheorent's ad-targeting and campaign optimization method uses real-time and historical data to customize ML models for every campaign. This helps inform ML models to better forecast future consumer conversion actions for each digital ad impression. AdTheorent provides customized vertical solutions to address the needs of advertisers in specialized industries. These specialized solutions feature industry-specific capabilities to target, measure, and validate audiences. As a result, advertisers can identify consumers likely to engage with a particular ad campaign and serve them optimal creative experiences to drive campaign performance and delivers on advertiser KPIs at scale.

Industry analyst Vikrant Gandhi stated, "AdTheorent protects consumers' privacy and adheres to industry best practices in privacy protection. Its targeting approach is statistical, not individualized, and as a result, the company does not need to compile or maintain user profiles. AdTheorent is not reliant on cookies or individualized user profiles for targeting, which cements AdTheorent's position as a trusted market leader."

AdTheorent's platform anonymizes data and leverages the power of statistics and aggregated data sets rather than relying on individual, user-focused targeting strategies. As a result, it offers privacy-forward digital advertisers unique advantages. The ML solution minimizes inefficiencies, such as unsafe content, fraud, impression discrepancies, and poor viewability present in digital advertising. It assesses and assigns predictive scores to more than one million impressions every second and more than 87 billion impressions daily. Performing bid-stream analysis at this scale enables AdTheorent to generate high volumes of data to optimize ad campaigns based on performance and price and to deliver the best value to its advertising customers.

"AdTheorent delivers vertical-specific and client-specific measurement, validation, and analytics capabilities. It has maintained and broadened its leadership position based on its excellent track record in delivering technology-led digital advertising solutions for achieving advertiser-specified business objectives," said Gandhi.

AdTheorent's ML solution drives complex KPIs, offers clear outcomes specific to each industry vertical, and supports customer acquisition. The company's Yield, Data Science and campaign execution teams collaborate to deliver greater accuracy, automation, and efficiency. Ongoing strategic partnerships have enabled AdTheorent to become truly cross-screen and omnichannel, factors driving market success. With its strong overall performance, AdTheorent earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Product Leadership Award in the North American digital advertising industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's industry-leading machine learning platform powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was awarded "Best AI-Based Advertising Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards) and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for four consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only six-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705392/Adtheorent___Award.jpg

