Frost and Sullivan Institute's Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards 2022 recognizes companies dedicated to sustainability and growth excellence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is dedicated to utilizing business practices to address key global challenges by 'innovating to zero'. Through its robust research methodology, the Institute has identified Companies that are moving the world in the right direction and awarded them with this year's Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards.

"Focusing on the environment, on sustainability, and on inclusiveness has become indispensable for companies to survive and thrive in today's world. We at the Institute believe that the award will not only highlight the best-in-class companies but also motivates others to become a part of the answer to some of the challenges the planet faces today," said Aroop Zutshi, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, 8-step, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist recipients. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies are improving the future of the planet. By combining business sense with a moral imperative, these companies demonstrate aspirational ideas beyond the simple goal of generating profits. In this context, this recognition holds an even greater significance in reaffirming an organization's commitment to responsible consumerism.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. As we did last year, we will recognize and celebrate the 2022 recipients at our Virtual Awards Banquet in November.

Recipients:

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)

ACWA Power Company

Aksa Energy

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

Anglo American plc

Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company

ASBISC Enterprises PLC

Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

AVer Information Inc.,

Dr. Sulaiman Habib Medical Services Group (HMG)

Elbit Systems Ltd.

GB Auto S.A.E.

Gold Fields Limited

Harmony Gold Mining Company

Ibnsina Pharma

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd.

Independent Petroleum Group

Industries Qatar

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company

Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Ltd

Mannai Corporation QPSC

Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited

Oman Telecommunications Company

PETKIM PETROKIMYA HOLDING

Royal Bafokeng Platinum

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company

Sahara International Petrochemical Company

Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden)

The Saudi Arabian Oil Company

Scancom PLC

Sibanye-Stillwater

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

