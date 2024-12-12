G-SHOCK and Almost Gods unite for India's landmark collaboration

Marking G-SHOCK's first product collaboration in the country, this association brings together the iconography of Almost Gods with the rugged GA-2100 reference from G-SHOCK

NEW DELHI, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G-SHOCK, the global pioneer of toughness in watchmaking, joins forces with Almost Gods, the avant-garde homegrown luxury fashion brand redefining contemporary design with deep roots in history, mythology, and power. This historic partnership marks G-SHOCK's inaugural product collaboration in India, culminating in the launch of the Almost Gods X G-SHOCK timepiece, GA-2100AG24-1A1. This exclusive drop is limited to just 250 timepieces, making it truly a collector's item.

Mr. Dhruv Khurana, Creative Director, Almost Gods & Mr. Hideki Imai, Managing Director, Casio India with the collaboration timepiece

Drawing inspiration from the untamed power of nature and the timeless allure of mythology, this limited-edition watch embodies the duality of life—creation through destruction. Its design, inspired by the raw energy of a volcanic eruption, merges Almost Gods' bold storytelling with G-SHOCK's iconic shock-resistant octagonal GA-2100 structure – reflecting a singular moment of colossal power. Inspired by the very first G-SHOCK, the GA-2100 delivers functional beauty with a minimalist design. Thematically, the untamed natural power depicted in its design echoes G-SHOCK's relentless 'Never Give Up' spirit—the foundation of the brand's legacy. This striking narrative in form and function celebrates inner strength, resilience, and the unstoppable force of transformation.

Both G-SHOCK and Almost Gods have been influencing sub-cultures by challenging conventions through iconic designs and continuous evolution. This collaboration channels their shared ethos into the creation of a Limited-Edition timepiece, reflecting an unprecedented moment of creativity, strength, and unity, designed to inspire the next generation of dreamers and disruptors.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, Hideki Imai, Managing Director, Casio India, said, "We are thrilled to launch our first India-centric partnership with Almost Gods, a brand that reimagines global symbols of power through its bold, mythology-inspired artistry. This collaboration celebrates G-SHOCK's legendary toughness and Almost Gods' distinctive design ethos, blending the awe-inspiring energy of nature with cutting-edge craftsmanship. This partnership stands as a testament to G-SHOCK's growing commitment to the Indian market, partnering with homegrown fashion brands that speak to the aspirations and creativity of the new generation."

Commenting on the partnership with G-SHOCK, Dhruv Khurana, Creative Director, Almost Gods, said, "The Almost Gods X G-SHOCK collaboration marks a pivotal moment for our brand as we step onto the global stage and connect with a broader, more diverse audience. From our initial discussions, the synergy between Almost Gods and G-SHOCK was unmistakable. There's an organic connection at the core of our philosophies—both brands rooted in strength, resilience, and the power of individuality.

With this collaboration, we set out to create something meaningful—something that embodies the energy and dynamism of our audience. G-SHOCK, with its unparalleled legacy and robust personality, was the ideal partner to bring this vision to life. This timepiece is more than a watch; it's a testament to the power of collaboration and the shared spirit of two bold brands."

The launch event at Almost Gods' flagship store in Dhan Mill Compound, Chhatarpur, New Delhi, was an electrifying celebration of India's vibrant cultural pulse. The atmosphere came alive as all streetwear enthusiasts, watch collectors, fashion aficionados, and sub-culture communities came together to commemorate the collaboration. A stunning life-size installation of the Almost Gods x G-SHOCK timepiece took center stage, serving as a striking backdrop for memorable photos and conversations. Guests were captivated by immersive design displays that showcased the collaboration's bold narrative, blending mythology, resilience, and cutting-edge artistry. With over 250 attendees, including influencers, collectors, and media professionals from the worlds of fashion, horology, and technology, the event was more than a product unveiling—it was a sensory experience celebrating creativity, innovation, and the indomitable spirit of the collaboration.

This masterpiece is presented in an exclusive packaging, designed to reflect the shared ethos of both the brands. Each timepiece is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, marking it one of the 250 limited pieces, along with a distinctive sticker.

This collaboration transcends mere product design—it's an invitation to fashion enthusiasts, watch collectors, and cultural connoisseurs to immerse themselves in a moment where style, innovation, and storytelling converge. Priced at INR 12,995, the limited-edition timepiece garnered an overwhelming response during its early access phase. Exclusively available for pre-booking online 24 hours ahead of the launch, the collection sold out entirely, marking an unprecedented success.

About G-SHOCK:

G-SHOCK, the pioneering timepiece that revolutionized the very concept of toughness.

In 1981, a daring challenge to prevailing norms ignited the genesis of G-SHOCK. Driven by Mr. Kikuo Ibe's unwavering conviction that a watch could be crafted to withstand any shocks, Project Team Tough was formed to translate this vision into reality. Over a span of approximately two years, this team meticulously developed more than 200 prototypes. Their resolute efforts culminated in the breakthrough shock-resistant yet sophisticated and streamlined architecture we know today.

Since its inception, G-SHOCK has embarked on a relentless journey of evolution, ceaselessly pursuing greater resilience and bold stylish appeal across structure, materials, and functionalities. Envisioned in 1983, G-SHOCK now stands on the cusp of its 40th Anniversary in 2023, having left an indelible mark by retailing over 100 million watches across 100 nations. Strengthened by this remarkable legacy, G-SHOCK remains resolute in its quest for enduring strength, ever ready to conquer new frontiers of toughness.

About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.:

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Label Printers and Clocks.

Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

For more information, visit https://www.casio.com/in/

About Almost Gods:

Almost Gods is a brand that draws inspiration from global markers of power—those rooted in history, mythology, and the narratives that shape our world. With every collection, we aim to explore the abstract nature of power through the lenses of the past, present, and future, inviting our audience to reflect and question their own perspectives.

Our design language is contemporary and resonates with a global audience, yet it remains deeply tied to Indian sensibilities—celebrating craft and handwork. It's about creating pieces that not only tell a story but also push boundaries and spark conversations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579480/Dhruv_and_Hideki_collaboration_timepiece.jpg