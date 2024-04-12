G-SHOCK Launches its First Exclusive Store in New Delhi, Unravelling Trends Across India's Capital City

NEW DELHI, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co. Ltd, headquartered in Japan and the parent company of Casio India, is proud to announce the launch of its first Exclusive G-SHOCK Store in New Delhi, marking the sixth addition to its exclusive store network across the country. With this latest addition, Casio & G-SHOCK now boast a total of 61 Exclusive stores across India, reaffirming the brand's dedication to providing unmatched experiences for its customers nationwide.

G-SHOCK's 1st Exclusive Store Launch in New Delhi - Pacific Mall Subhash Nagar

Nestled in the lively neighbourhood of Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar, this new G-SHOCK Exclusive Store is set to become a cornerstone of horological excellence in the heart of the capital city. Set to open its doors to fashion and streetwear enthusiasts and watch connoisseurs alike on the 10th of April, this exclusive G-SHOCK store promises an immersive experience, dedicated to showcasing the diverse product portfolio.

Boasting an extensive line-up of G-SHOCK's iconic men's and women's range, this store is a haven for anyone who appreciates its rugged elegance and precision engineering. Central to the store's offerings are G-SHOCK's masterpiece series, including the legendary 5600 and 2100 series, alongside a curated selection of the latest drops and coveted limited-edition timepieces. From rugged functionality to cutting-edge design, each G-SHOCK timepiece embodies the brand's ethos of innovation, durability, and style.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Hideki Imai, Managing Director, Casio India, said, "We are thrilled to unveil our first Exclusive G-SHOCK Store in New Delhi, a city well-known for authentic style, creative expression, and diverse culture. With the launch of this store, we are excited to bring our latest drops and a curated G-SHOCK range to the Delhi audiences. With superior craftsmanship and differentiated designs, G-SHOCK timepieces offer a compelling choice that resonate with the dynamic tastes and preferences of today's audience. We look forward to welcoming our customers to our new store at Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar."

Located at IK/1F/12, 1st Floor, Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, New Delhi - 110027, the brand invites visitors to explore its newly curated space, where every corner embodies the ethos of 'Absolute Toughness' and celebrates the passion and creative expression of individuals from the realms of fashion, sports, art, music, and beyond. The store is operational from 10:30 AM to 09:30 PM on all days of the week.

About G-SHOCK:

G-SHOCK, the pioneering timepiece that revolutionized the very concept of toughness.

In 1981, a daring challenge to prevailing norms ignited the genesis of G-SHOCK. Driven by Mr. Kikuo Ibe's unwavering conviction that a watch could be crafted to withstand any shocks, Project Team Tough was formed to translate this vision into reality. Over a span of approximately two years, this team meticulously developed more than 200 prototypes. Their resolute efforts culminated in the breakthrough shock-resistant yet sophisticated and streamlined architecture we know today.

Since its inception, G-SHOCK has embarked on a relentless journey of evolution, ceaselessly pursuing greater resilience and bold stylish appeal across structure, materials, and functionalities. Envisioned in 1983, G-SHOCK now stands on the cusp of its 40th Anniversary in 2023, having left an indelible mark by retailing over 100 million watches across 100 nations. Strengthened by this remarkable legacy, G-SHOCK remains resolute in its quest for enduring strength, ever ready to conquer new frontiers of toughness.

About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.:

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products includes the sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Label Printers, and Clocks.

Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

For more information, visit https://www.casio.com/in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2385357/G_SHOCK.jpg