GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC Group, one of China's largest automobile manufacturers, on November 15 released three groundbreaking models at the Guangzhou Auto Show 2024, spanning the electric, extended-range, and plug-in hybrid segments: the S7, AION UT, and HYPTEC HL.

GAC Releases Three New Models at Guangzhou Auto Show: S7, AION UT, HYPTEC HL

The S7, a large five-seater SUV that GAC says is its first "advanced intelligence" vehicle, boasts a 2.6-meter light strip, third-gen PHEV system with 4WD and over 1,000 km of mixed range. It also features AI-driven ambient lighting with eight preset expressions for personalized mood-setting, taillights inspired by the Northern Lights, hidden door handles and rooftop LiDAR sensors, delivering a sleek, futuristic driving experience.

The AION UT, one of GAC's "global strategic model", also debuted at the show. Positioned as a top-tier battery electric vehicle, the UT is a smooth-silhouetted hatchback, standing out from its peers with its extra-long 2,750mm wheelbase, attractive oval-shaped headlights and minimalist C-shaped taillights.

This youthful design language is continued in the UT's interior, which features rounded corner details, a large floating central display and fully digital instrument panel. Another neat design innovation is the location of the charging port on the front fender, a small but effective change that demonstrates the extra attention to detail that the AION design team is famous for.

The Group's final debut model was the HYPTEC HL, a large six-seater which aims to redefine standards for luxury SUVs. 5,126mm in length, the HL is full of luxury features, including exquisite lighting displays, cut-above video and audio fittings, a suede rooftop and premium grade leather throughout, but what makes it stand out from competitors is a new focus on second row comfort. The HL features twin 18-point massage chairs for its second-row passengers, fitted with touchscreen displays, fast charging ports and extra-large armrests.

Under the hood, the HL is a powerhouse of new energy, with dual-power pure electric and extended range (EV+REV), 800V 5C super charging and non-sensing starting technology, and the world's first 30,000rpm amorphous electric drive. The car's pure electric range exceeds 350km, with a comprehensive range over 1200km.

These three new models highlight GAC Group's dedication to leading the smart electric vehicle market as part of the company's ongoing global expansion strategy. The era of electric travel is here, and China's electric-native brands are poised to share their ongoing breakthroughs in vehicle technology to the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566491/image.jpg