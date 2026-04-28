GAC Unveils Three Global Models in One Go! i60, N60, YUE7 Cover All Major Global Market Segments

BEIJING, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All New GAC, Going Global！On April 24, at the Auto China 2026，GAC International held its first dedicated global launch event, unveiling an upgraded global strategy system. It also brought three key models destined for global markets – the GAC YUE7, AION i60, and AION N60 – drawing widespread attention. Approximately 330 attendees gathered at the GAC booth, including dealer representatives, key partners, and domestic and international media, to jointly open a new chapter in GAC's global journey.

Group Photo of Distinguished Guests and Leaders at the GAC International Launch Event, Auto China 2026

Three Models Launched, Precisely Targeting Major Global Market Segments

As a critical step in executing the global strategy, the launch highlighted three key models destined for global markets – the GAC YUE7, AION i60, and AION N60.

The AION i60 is positioned as a "range-anxiety-free family car." It is equipped with GAC's new-generation GAC ADiMOTION series, with a CLTC combined range of up to 1,240 km, fundamentally relieving range anxiety. The model has already won two awards: "Top 10 REEV Models" and "Top 10 EV Models." It will be officially launched globally at the end of this year.

The AION N60 is a smart global flagship, the first vehicle in the world to use an amorphous alloy-silicon carbide electric drive. It features GAC's most advanced Quark Electric Drive 2.0, the only powertrain to win the 2025 "Global New Energy Vehicle Innovation Technology" award, with a peak motor efficiency of 99% – the highest in the world. Paired with Level 2 intelligent driving, its energy consumption is as low as 11.7 kWh per 100 km, delivering a more economical, smarter, and safer future mobility experience.

The GAC YUE7 is GAC's first intelligent, rugged SUV for families, positioned for all-scenario use. The model features a class-leading integrated frame and digital chassis, balancing tough off-road performance with everyday comfort. It has proven its consistent strong performance even in extreme cold of -40°C.

All three models are built on GAC's deep understanding of global users, precisely targeting major global market segments. As these models gradually reach global markets, they will provide strong support for GAC's overseas sales.

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