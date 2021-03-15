GameChange Solar Announces Deployment of Over 230,000 Solar Trackers

NORWALK, Conn., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that the company has now deployed over 230,000 solar trackers. Each solar tracker is an independent robotic system that moves an average of 90 PV solar modules throughout the course of the day to follow the sun and interact with weather patterns to optimize energy harvest for power plant owners. The system uses advanced wireless mesh networks as well as industry-leading learning algorithms that will optimize each solar power plant's unique needs to maximize power production.