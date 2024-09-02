GEDU partners top-ranking UK school to bring British education to India and UAE

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world first, Global Education (GEDU) has partnered with premier UK state school, Queen Elizabeth's School, Barnet, in London to open affiliate schools in India and the United Arab Emirates.

Whilst this is an established model for leading UK independent schools, it is the first time that a UK state school has partnered to open new schools in this way. This is a ground-breaking initiative by GEDU.

Founded in 1573 by a royal charter from Queen Elizabeth I, Queen Elizabeth's is a state funded school with over 450 years of rich heritage and a pioneering tradition. The school is a UK leader, providing a rounded education to pupils from diverse and modest backgrounds, based on merit. A Queen Elizabeth's School education rivals, and often surpasses, the provision of many UK private schools and QE's results consistently place them at the very top of UK league tables for both the independent and state sector. In 2023, only one school in the UK outperformed Queen Elizabeth's at A Level.

Outstanding examination results open a world of opportunity for 'Elizabethans.' In 2023, 45 pupils secured places at Oxford and Cambridge, and 50 went on to study medicine or dentistry. In 2024, 55% of leavers were offered places at QS World Top five universities, including 62 at Oxford or Cambridge. Whatever path they choose, Elizabethans often lead their professions, notably in medicine, law, finance, engineering, technology/AI and media/entertainment.

Global Education Holdings Limited (GEDU) is a UK registered and based education business with a strong track record of establishing, operating and growing successful education brands in both the UK and overseas. There are currently 60,000 students in GEDU educational establishments across the world, though this will be the group's first entry into K-12 education.

The new Queen Elizabeth's Schools in India and UAE will bear the QE name and branding and will draw upon Queen Elizabeth's Barnet's ethos and educational methodology, taking inspiration from and aspiring to its record of academic excellence and achievement.

Two QE international schools are planned for India in the first instance, one in GIFT City (the new financial and technology hub in Gujarat province) and the other in Gurugram (the satellite city near Delhi). One school is initially planned for UAE, with Dubai the likely location. Each school will have their own headteacher, senior leadership team and dedicated teaching staff.

Unlike QE Barnet, a boys' day school, the QE international schools will be co-educational, some accepting children from kindergarten to Sixth Form. Also, unlike QE Barnet, the international schools will be fee-paying and not state funded.

New Schools will be managed by GEDU, working with dedicated leadership and staff teams on the ground. Their launch pipeline will be announced in the next few months.

Dr Vishwajeet Rana, Chief Executive Officer of GEDU, said:

"The remarkable history and heritage of Queen Elizabeth's School, coupled with the industry-leading academic outcomes achieved by its students, makes it a perfect partner for Global Education as we seek to offer first-class British-style schooling in international settings. We are committed to delivering a rounded education that, in the words of the QE mission, produces young people who are 'confident, able and responsible.'"

Neil Enright, Headmaster of Queen Elizabeth's School, Barnet, said:

"We are excited to be partnering with Global Education, who bring notable experience and expertise in establishing and developing new educational businesses in the UK and internationally. The alignment in our values and our shared vision for providing young people with an outstanding academic and co-curricular experience is at the heart of this initiative. We look forward to working with GEDU to open and grow QE branded schools in India and UAE, and to the opportunities that students will enjoy both internationally and in Barnet as a result."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494405/GEDU_Logo.jpg

For enquiries, please contact GEDU Media Team at: [email protected].