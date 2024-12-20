British education group GEDU adds ICN, a Triple Crown institution to its portfolio

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Education (GEDU) has partnered with triple accredited business school, ICN, to boost its international business offering for students.

ICN has three campuses; Paris, Nancy and Berlin, and is ranked in the top one per cent of business schools globally.

GEDU Group and ICN Announce New Partnership

Their courses also consistently rank highly in the QS rankings:

EMBA: 66th EMBA in Europe /151-160 globally

MIM: 101-110 Master's in Management

MSc Luxe (Luxury and Design Management): 61-70

MSc International Finance (Finance and Risk Management): 101-110

GEDU Deputy CEO Professor Ray Lloyd said this will bolster GEDU's efforts to extend high-quality education to the rest of the world.

"We are delighted to welcome ICN into the GEDU family," said Professor Lloyd.

"They have done an amazing job in climbing the world rankings in the last few years and we feel privileged that they have chosen GEDU to help them develop into a genuine leader in business education.

"They will now be in a position to further develop their offering in both Nancy and Paris and, over the next few years, open in other locations outside France to ensure they have a significant footprint on the world stage.

"At the same time, we will work to ensure that their ambitious research agenda is delivered and that its impact is amplified.

"ICN's innovative ATM teaching methods, combining Art, Technology and Management, have been a huge success, resulting in global recognition for their high-quality higher education and will add significantly to GEDU's ambition to provide access to high quality education to students across the globe."

ICN Business School Dean, Professor Florence Legros welcomed the partnership.

"This strategic partnership with GEDU marks a pivotal milestone in the history of ICN Business School," said Professor Legros.

"With this partnership, ICN is equipping itself to assert its academic excellence and ensure its development in an increasingly competitive global environment.

"Thanks to GEDU, a globally recognized leader in higher education, we will be able to maintain and enhance our position among the world's top management schools, backed by our triple accreditation: EQUIS, AMBA, and AACSB.

"This partnership will enable us to strengthen our robust academic model, grounded in pedagogical innovation and our unique ATM (Art, Technology, Management) approach, while opening new avenues for our international reach."

About GEDU:

The Group offers a range of educational opportunities, including the full range from K12 to higher education qualifications, apprenticeships, and language schools. It has operations in 12 countries, including the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Malta, UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. Its portfolio covers a wide range of subject areas and is characterised by a keen focus on both employability and student experience to maximise return on investment for students.

About ICN:

ICN is among the 1% of business schools with triple accreditation (AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA), guaranteeing its global reputation for academic and professional excellence.

The school's international outlook has also been recognised by the French news magazine Le Point (2021), which ranked ICN in 6th place. Our innovative teaching method, which combines Art, Technology and Management, is delivered across our three campuses in Paris, Nancy and Berlin.



The school now has 3000 students, 38% of them from overseas, with a strong emphasis on international study. Our mission is to provide students with an innovative, transdisciplinary education that prepares them to become responsible managers equipped with the skills to work in a global business world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586012/Partnership.jpg