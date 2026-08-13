Global AI & Cybersecurity Capture-the-Flag Competition Opens with ₹10 Lakhs+ Prize Pool

Winning team to receive a cash prize of ₹2 lakh.

Global online competition culminates in an onsite Grand Finale at the UST campus in Thiruvananthapuram, India.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has opened registrations for the GenCyS 2.0 Global Capture-The-Flag (CTF) competition, the flagship event of its GenCyS 2.0 AI & Cybersecurity Conference. The competition offers a prize pool worth more than ₹10 lakhs, including a ₹2 lakh cash prize for the winning team. The size and scope of this year's competition reflect UST's continued prioritization of investment in developing practical AI and cybersecurity skills through hands-on challenges that mirror modern enterprise security environments.

Unlike traditional Capture-The-Flag competitions, GenCyS 2.0 CTF is designed around a realistic attack surface discovery model. Participants will be given a single target domain and challenged to identify vulnerabilities through realistic reconnaissance, web security, cloud, and AI security exercises.

The competition begins with online qualifying rounds, enabling participants to compete remotely from all over the world. The highest-performing teams will advance to the Grand Finale at the GenCyS 2.0 AI & Cybersecurity Conference held from September 5-6, 2026, at the UST campus in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India. The conference will feature keynote sessions, technical talks, expert-led workshops, panel discussions, innovation showcases, AI and cybersecurity villages, and hands-on experiences focused on the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

The GenCyS 2.0 Global CTF features a total prize pool worth more than ₹10 lakhs, including a ₹2 lakh cash prize for the winning team and ₹8 lakhs worth of vouchers and rewards from leading cybersecurity partners.

Registration for the GenCyS 2.0 Global Capture-The-Flag Competition is now open.

Learn more and register at https://events.ust.com/gencys2026

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive business outcomes. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations —delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact — touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

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