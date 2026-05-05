UST Increases SAP Transformation Portfolio with Acquisition of Taciti

Addition of prominent SAP Silver Partner brings global enterprise relationships as well as enhanced expertise and innovation to UST's SAP offerings

BENGALURU, India, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UST , a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has acquired Taciti Consulting, a boutique SAP Silver Partner specializing in strategic, large-scale ERP transformation projects. This strategic move will boost UST's presence in highly complex fields where Taciti has established itself as a leading global provider of bespoke ERP solutions including Hi-Tech, semiconductors, manufacturing, and utilities. The acquisition of Taciti positions UST to further expand its business relationships with enterprises in the Asian and North American markets.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, and with over 240 employees in the United States and India, Taciti boasts a wide range of solutions for its enterprise clients, including a comprehensive suite of SAP services designed to help enterprise clients in complex industries successfully navigate digital transformations. Taciti's SAP S/4HANA advisory and migration services provide expert roadmap design and seamless transitions to S/4HANA, leveraging unique approaches that fit each client's specific needs. When integrated with the global reach and transformation expertise of UST, the addition of Taciti will significantly strengthen UST's already extensive enterprise application capabilities.

Taciti also excels in process optimization, streamlining critical business processes to maximize operational efficiency. The company's transformation management capabilities ensure robust end-to-end program governance, risk mitigation, and effective change management for ERP projects, enabling smooth and controlled implementations. A true hub of innovation, Taciti also implements advanced SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) solutions, facilitates cloud integrations, and develops AI-driven tools to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. In addition, the company's security and compliance services provide real-time threat monitoring and comprehensive cybersecurity for SAP landscapes, protecting critical enterprise data and ensuring regulatory compliance.

The acquisition of Taciti enhances UST's enterprise application offerings and will bolster the company's comprehensive SaaS++ strategy. Furthermore, the move aligns with the latest trends in SAP's modernization market, positioning UST to build new relationships as organizations in the manufacturing and utilities sectors undergo SAP transitions. Taciti's deep SAP expertise, robust and scalable consulting capabilities, impressive client retention, and reliable recurring revenue streams have established it as a trusted leader in the industry, making the company a strong addition to the UST brand.

"Acquiring Taciti strengthens our position in the rapidly expanding SAP modernization market by bringing deep technical expertise and strong client relationships into the UST portfolio. We are confident that this proven combination will enhance our ability to drive both near-term momentum and long-term impact for our customers. As we integrate Taciti and its offerings into UST's global operations, we will be better positioned to enhance our capabilities and deliver even stronger outcomes for clients," said Vijay Padmanabhan, Chief Financial Officer, UST.

"At UST, we are focused on helping clients achieve transformation outcomes at speed and scale. Through our Enterprise Business Applications group, we continue to invest in proprietary SaaS++ frameworks and AI-led cross-platform capabilities to simplify and modernize enterprise IT landscapes. Building on our established SAP strengths, the acquisition of Taciti enhances our expertise with differentiated business transformation capabilities and proprietary solutions. This enables accelerated time-to-value, helping build more resilient enterprises that can scale effectively in a rapidly evolving digital landscape," said Kailash Attal, Chief Solutions Officer, UST.

"We are excited to join UST, as this partnership represents a significant milestone in our journey. UST and Taciti share the same vision focused on our clients and employees. By joining a global organization like UST, we gain access to a robust international network and new markets, enabling us to expand our reach and better serve clients worldwide. At the same time, we remain firmly grounded in what defines us - our commitment to unbiased advisory, a client-first approach, and a core team with deep SAP expertise. This positions us to support our clients more broadly and effectively as their needs continue to evolve," said Deepak Bundela, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner, Taciti.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. All brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com .

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