Godawan Artisanal Single Malt Celebrates 125 Global Awards, Taking Rajasthan's Story of Craft and Conservation to the World

From the deserts of Rajasthan to the world's biggest award platforms, Godawan's journey continues to redefine Indian whisky and craftsmanship

BANGALORE, India, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Godawan Artisanal Single Malt by Diageo India has crossed a landmark 125 global awards since its launch in 2022, reinforcing its position as one of India's most internationally recognised single malts. Crafted in the desert landscapes of Alwar, Rajasthan, Godawan has earned acclaim not only for the quality of its whisky, but for the larger story and purpose it represents, one rooted in Indian terroir, artisanal craftsmanship, and the conservation of the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard bird (also known as Godawan).

Godawan Artisanal Single Malt crosses the 125-awards mark

What began as an ambitious experiment in one of the more unusual whisky-making environments today stands as a globally recognised Indian single malt. Across prestigious international platforms, including Monde Selection, Clio Awards, ADC Awards, One Club, Spikes Asia, and the International Taste Institute, Godawan has been honored for its liquid, packaging, illustration, design, and purpose-led storytelling.

The Monde Selection Awards 2026 and the International Taste Institute 2026 are among the world's most respected platforms for liquid excellence, recognised for their rigorous technical evaluations and blind tastings conducted by industry experts, Michelin-starred chefs and leading sommeliers. Meanwhile, globally acclaimed creative forums such as the Clio Awards 2026, ADC Awards 2026, One Club Pencil & Merit Awards 2026 and Spikes Asia 2026 are regarded among the highest honours in packaging, illustration and design, recognising outstanding creative excellence and innovation across luxury brands.

At the centre of this milestone is Godawan 173, the brand's most ambitious expression yet: a collector's edition that was conceived not merely as a whisky release, but as a tribute to the revival of the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard. When the Godawan journey first began, fewer than 100 of these birds remained in the wild. Today, that number has risen significantly, inspiring both the name and philosophy behind the release.

Crafted from a rare liquid matured over more than nine years across ex-bourbon American oak, European Oloroso and PX Sherry casks, and finished in heritage Asha liqueur casks seasoned with 42 ingredients, Godawan 173 brings together whisky-making, Rajasthan's artistic heritage and conservation in a way few luxury spirits have attempted before. Its handcrafted Jaipur Blue Pottery bottle, created by master artisan Leela Bordia, has become as celebrated globally as the liquid itself, earning accolades across the world's most respected design and packaging forums.

Godawan's flagship expressions, Godawan 01 Rich & Rounded and Godawan 02 Fruit & Spice, have played a defining role in the brand's global rise. Crafted using locally sourced six-row barley and finished with carefully selected Indian botanicals, the two expressions showcase different interpretations of Rajasthan's terroir. While Godawan 01 is known for its richer, smoother profile layered with caramel, roasted nuts and soft spice, Godawan 02 offers a brighter, fruit-forward character with notes of dried fruits and warming spice. Both variants have consistently earned top honours across international spirits competitions, further reinforcing India's growing credibility in the world of single malts. Alongside these, special editions including the Godawan 100, the Godawan Triple Cask, Travel Exclusive Expression, and the Godawan Single Malt, Exclusive to the Palaces of Taj have also received recognition at international award platforms.

Commenting on the milestone, Vikram Damodaran, Chief Innovation Officer at Diageo India, says, "Crossing 125 global awards is an exciting milestone for Godawan, but these wins celebrate far more than the whisky itself. It acknowledges the many hands and stories behind the brand, from our liquid innovation teams who have worked to craft a world-class single malt in Rajasthan, to our partnerships with conservationists, artists and local communities who have helped shape Godawan's larger purpose. From the very beginning, Godawan was created to showcase the heritage of India, its terroir, craftsmanship, culture and biodiversity. These awards affirm that a brand rooted in purpose and authenticity can carry a distinctly Indian story to the world."

Beyond the whisky itself, Godawan has consistently championed mindful luxury. The brand's design language draws heavily from Rajasthan's artisanal traditions, while its conservation initiatives (developed in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India) focus on habitat restoration, water accessibility and long-term ecological preservation for the Great Indian Bustard.

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About Diageo India

Diageo India is among India's leading beverage alcohol (alcobev) companies with an outstanding portfolio of premium brands. A subsidiary of Diageo Plc., it is listed in India on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as United Spirits Limited (USL).

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Diageo India has one of the largest manufacturing footprints in alcobev with 36 facilities across India. It manufactures, sells and distributes Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India, bringing together global expertise and local pride to deliver innovative, world-class products and experiences to consumers. With a strong focus on driving a positive impact on society, Diageo India has been working on collective action to improve livelihoods, championing Grain to Glass sustainability, responsible consumption and nurturing the alcobev ecosystem, to contribute to India's growth agenda.

For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

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