Karan Dhanelia, Representing Indore, is Crowned Champion at the World Class 2026 (India, Nepal & Sri Lanka) Finals

The winner emerged from over 800 entries, as India, Nepal and Sri Lanka came together for the first time on a single platform representing the subcontinent

In only his second year competing at World Class, Karan of Atelier V was named Bartender of the Year 2026, and also won the Speed Round and The Singleton 12 Sensory Sessions Challenges

This year's Top 8 represented eight cities, dominated by mixologists from Tier 2 cities such as Indore and Jaipur, alongside Gurgaon, Goa, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai

The finals also saw the highest-ever representation of women in the Top 8 with three finalists

The finale culminated with a cocktail festival featuring performances by Nucleya and takeovers by The Bar in Front of The Bar from Athens, Greece

NEW DELHI, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karan Dhanelia, representing Indore, has been named Bartender of the Year 2026 at the 12th edition of Diageo India's World Class finals (India, Nepal & Sri Lanka). The most coveted bartending competition in India reached an electrifying conclusion after the two-day final held at Le Meridien, Gurgaon, on March 27th and 28th.

Karan Dhanelia wins World Class 2026

This year's finals were truly special, with the highest-ever female representation in the Top 8, a wider spread of tier 2 and metro cities across India, and a champion from a city in the heart of the country, well known for its food, now stepping up with its cocktail culture.

Over the course of the finals, Karan from Atelier V in Indore stood out for his charisma, composure and creativity with flavours. A standout drink he made included onion soda and spirulina syrup, which stood out for its originality and left a strong impression on the jury. In the speed round, his understanding of the classics ultimately gave him the edge and secured the win.

For him, this win acts as a catalyst, placing them on a global stage, where they will represent the Indian subcontinent at the World Class Global Finals later this year, a global platform that has shaped the careers of some of the most recognised names in bartending.

Karan Dhanelia, Head Mixologist at Atelier V, Indore, commented, "Winning World Class is a huge moment for me. It's something I have worked very hard for, and to be able to represent India on a global stage is incredibly special. I'm also glad that I can put Indore on the cocktail map of India. More than anything, the journey has pushed me to think differently about my craft, from the way I approach flavours to how I tell a story through a drink. The mentorship through the platform has been invaluable, and I'm excited for what comes next."

An Evening of Competition and Energy

The final brought together the region's top 21 bartenders for a series of concept-led challenges designed to test technique, interpretation, hospitality and adaptability. From translating music into flavour with The Singleton 12 to creating art-inspired serves with Don Julio 1942, each round pushed bartenders to think beyond the expected. The final round then stripped everything back to a Speed Challenge, a test of precision, creativity and composure under pressure. The competition was judged by an international panel of renowned bartenders and World Class alumni, including David Rios, Tim Philips, Konstantinos Theodorakopoulos and Jenna Ba, alongside restaurateur-bartender duo Yangdup Lama and Minakshi Singh.

The experience extended well beyond the competition stage. This year, the World Class Cocktail Festival unfolded on a much larger scale, opening up the platform to consumers and enthusiasts with more immersive experiences. Built around the philosophy of 'Sip, Savour and Celebrate', the format came alive through three distinct zones, bringing together brand-led storytelling, guided tastings and a high-energy, music-led atmosphere, which is now set to make its way to Mumbai on April 4th, 2026 at the SVP DOME. Across the festival, brands like Don Julio, Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray and The Singleton came to life through fun & innovative serves. The Prive Reserve Bar also made its debut at the World Class Cocktail Festival in Delhi, featuring super-premium expressions including Lagavulin and Oban, and will also be present at the Mumbai edition. The Johnnie Walker Blue Label experience was also showcased at the festival. Personalised elements such as charm stations and customisable T-shirt booths added interactive activities for all.

Following the winner announcement, performances by Sage, Novna x Avisha and Reyhaa led into a headline set by Nucleya.

Shaping How India Drinks

This year also saw a stronger focus on experimentation with whisky as a base for creative cocktails, encouraging bartenders to move beyond familiar formats and work with greater depth and complexity in flavour.

Anchal Kaushal, Vice President, Customer Marketing, Diageo India, said, "To see this year's winner emerge from a city like Indore is so incredibly exciting and just goes to show the depth that World Class as a platform has reached. The composure that Karan displayed throughout the competition was commendable, and I'm sure he will represent our country very well at the World Class Global Finals."

What This Win Represents

Winning World Class is often a turning point. It brings visibility, access and a global network, but more importantly, it changes how bartenders approach their craft. For many past winners, like Hemant Pathak and Jeet Rana, that journey continues well beyond the competition, into building their own bars and careers globally.

Results of the Finals

The Top 3 (Ranked)

Karan Dhanelia, Atelier V, Indore Siddhesh Palande The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai Gracy Chourey, SOKA, Bangalore

Challenge Winners

The Quiz Round Rajneesh Barthwal, No Vacancy, New Delhi Mukul Pandey, Miso Sexy, Chandigarh

The Sensory Sessions with Singleton 12 Karan Dhanelia, Atelier V, Indore

Digital Galeria Don Julio 1942 Rajneesh Barthwal, No Vacancy, New Delhi Dheeraj Bhatt, Quinta Cantina, Goa

The Speed Round Karan Dhanelia, Atelier V, Indore



The Top 8 (Alphabetical)

Chitra M, NOVY, Gurgaon

Dheeraj Bhatt, Quinta Cantina, Goa

Dishant Kanojia, 1932 Trevi, Jaipur

Gracy Chourey, Soka Cocktail Bar, Bengaluru

Karan Dhanelia, Atelier V, Indore

Rajneesh Barthwal, No Vacancy, New Delhi

Sarbani Mukherjee, Conversation Room, Kolkata

Siddhesh Palande, The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

About Diageo India

Diageo India is among India's leading beverage alcohol (alcobev) companies with an outstanding portfolio of premium brands. A subsidiary of Diageo Plc., it is listed in India on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) under the name United Spirits Limited (USL).



Headquartered in Bengaluru, Diageo India has one of the largest alcohol manufacturing footprints in India, with 35 facilities across the country. It manufactures, sells and distributes Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India, bringing together global expertise and local pride to deliver innovative, world-class products and experiences to consumers. With a strong focus on driving positive impact on society, Diageo India has been working on collective action to improve livelihoods, champion Grain-to-Glass sustainability, responsible consumption, and nurture the alcobev ecosystem to contribute to India's growth agenda.

For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

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