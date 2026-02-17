Godawan Artisanal Single Malt Whisky Wins Triple Gold for Three Expressions at the International Taste Institute's - Superior Taste Awards 2026

Godawan 173 makes history as the world's first liqueur cask–finished whisky to earn a Triple Gold

With 100+ national and international accolades Godawan continues to lead benchmarks for Indian whisky

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Godawan Artisanal Single Malt Whisky by Diageo India, India's most awarded single malt in recent times, has achieved a landmark global recognition at the International Taste Institute's Superior Taste Awards 2026, with three entries earning the highest possible distinction, Triple Gold (Three Stars) from the world's leading chefs and sommeliers.

The jury of the International Taste Institute awarded:

Three Expressions of Godawan Win Triple Gold at Superior Taste Awards 2026

Godawan Single Malt Whisky 01 - Rich & Rounded: Triple Gold, score 92.8

Godawan Single Malt Whisky 02 - Fruit & Spice: Triple Gold, score 90.1

Godawan 173 The Collector's Edition: Triple Gold, score 91

This extraordinary result reinforces the brands position as a global benchmark for taste, innovation, and craftsmanship in Indian single malts. Among the wins, Godawan 173 marks a historic milestone by becoming the world's first Indian liqueur cask–finished whisky to receive a Triple Gold (Three-Star) rating from the International Taste Institute.

Matured for over nine years across ex-bourbon American oak, European Oloroso and PX Sherry casks, and finally finished in heritage Asha liqueur casks seasoned with 42 ingredients, Godawan 173 represents a rare convergence of heritage, innovation, and purpose. Limited to just 173 bottles, the release honours the rise of critically endangered Great Indian Bustard that have grown to being 173 in number.

"Every recognition for Godawan reinforces the appreciation for Indian single malts made with care and character. Crafted in Rajasthan and shaped by its distinctive climate and landscape, Godawan carries a strong sense of place in every expression. We are proud to see this story resonate globally, and it motivates us to stay true to our craft and continue making whisky with honesty, consistency and purpose," says Vikram Damodaran, Chief Innovation Officer, Diageo India.

Equally significant is the consistent Triple Gold recognition for both of Godawan's core expressions, 01 Rich & Rounded and 02 Fruit & Spice. Scoring above 90 points each, these awards underscore the depth of liquid quality, and repeated excellence that define Godawan's whisky-making philosophy.

In its 21st year, the International Taste Institute's Superior Taste Awards are judged through blind tasting by over 250 internationally acclaimed chefs and sommeliers, the International Taste Institute's Superior Taste Award is among the most respected taste certifications in the global food and beverage industry. Three-Star products are recognised as exceptional, placing Godawan firmly among the world's finest whiskies.

About Diageo India

Diageo India is among India's leading beverage alcohol (alcobev) companies with an outstanding portfolio of premium brands. A subsidiary of Diageo Plc., it is listed in India on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as United Spirits Limited (USL).

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Diageo India has one of the largest manufacturing footprints in alcobev with 36 facilities across India. It manufactures, sells and distributes Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India, bringing together global expertise and local pride to deliver innovative, world-class products and experiences to consumers. With a strong focus on driving a positive impact on society, Diageo India has been working on collective action to improve livelihoods, championing Grain to Glass sustainability, responsible consumption and nurturing the alcobev ecosystem, to contribute to India's growth agenda.

For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904490/Godawan_Awards_2026.jpg