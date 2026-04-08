Godrej Consumer Products' 'Machar Hai, Mehman Nahi' public service film reminds households that not every visitor deserves an invitation

The powerful film reinforces that mosquitoes as unwelcome intruders and urges households to prevent their breeding inside and around their homes

MUMBAI, India, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquitoes and the diseases they spread continue to pose a serious public health challenge in India. Yet their presence has become so routine that it is often ignored. With the belief that mosquitoes should not be treated as harmless visitors, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has, as part of its CSR initiative Elimination of Mosquito Borne Endemic Disease (EMBED), launched a public service film titled 'Machar Hai, Mehman Nahi' urging households across India to rethink how easily mosquitoes are allowed into everyday spaces. This CSR initiative is in line with GCPL's impact-oriented culture that focuses on creating real change for communities.

‘Machar Hai, Mehman Nahi’ - GCPL public service film

Mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya continue to affect millions across India each year. According to national health data, India reported over 1.13 lakh dengue cases in 2025 alone, underlining the urgent need for stronger community awareness and preventive action beyond the monsoon season.

Inspired by India's deep-rooted tradition of hospitality, where guests are welcomed with warmth and respect, the campaign turns this cultural instinct on its head. 'Machar Hai, Mehman Nahi' (A mosquito is not a guest) reminds households that not every visitor deserves an invitation. The film creatively reinterprets the iconic phrase 'Padharo Mare Desh' into 'Na Padharo Mare Desh', reinforcing the message that mosquitoes should never be welcomed inside homes. It draws attention to how everyday habits, such as stagnant water in coolers, uncovered buckets, or neglected corners around homes, can unknowingly become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. By reframing mosquitoes as unwelcome intruders rather than harmless visitors, the film encourages families to adopt simple preventive practices to keep their homes and communities safe.

Commenting on the film, Sudhir Sitapati, MD and CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, "Mosquito-borne diseases remain a major public health concern. It requires collective awareness and sustained behavioural change. Through 'Machar Hai, Mehman Nahi' we wanted to use a cultural insight that resonates deeply with Indian households. By rethinking the idea of hospitality, we hope to inspire people to take simple but effective preventive steps that keep their homes and communities safer."

Creative storyteller Swati Bhattacharya, who conceptualised and wrote the campaign film, said, "In India, hospitality is not just a tradition - it is an instinct. Just like we welcome guests, we also welcome mosquitoes with stagnant water and open rubbish bins. Lets unfriend the mosquito and have an anti-hospitality qawwali - machhar hai mehmaan nahin."

At the heart of the campaign is a thought-provoking video film that uses storytelling and cultural symbolism to encourage families to become vigilant hosts by preventing mosquito breeding inside and around their homes. 'Machar Hai, Mehman Nahi' will be activated through a multi-channel awareness program including school engagement initiatives, community outreach drives, large-scale wall art across Maharashtra, radio storytelling, and a national digital movement encouraging citizens to 'Unfriend the Mosquito'.

Link to campaign video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LNO4OP9c_A

ABOUT GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company, driven by the purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers in emerging markets. As part of the Godrej Industries Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy of over 125 years, built on the strong values of trust, integrity, and respect for others. At the same time, we are growing fast and have exciting, ambitious aspirations.

Today, we enjoy the patronage of 1.4 billion consumers globally. We rank among the largest Household Insecticide and Hair Care players in emerging markets. In Household Insecticides, we are the leader in India, the second largest player in Indonesia and are expanding our footprint in Africa. We are the leader in serving the Hair Care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in Hair Colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. We rank number two in Soaps in India and are the number one player in Air Fresheners and Wet Tissues in Indonesia.

We believe that we are only as good as what we do next. So, we strive to continuously improve how we do business, and how we live in the world, shaping a more sustainable and responsible future by placing our planet and people alongside profit. Through Godrej Good & Green, we are helping create a more inclusive and greener planet, in line with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals, and the needs of local communities. At the Godrej DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) Lab, we work on empowering inclusion, help build DEI ecosystems across corporate India and aim to bring ideas and innovation related to DEI to the mainstream.

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