Godrej DEI Lab and Khaitan & Co advocate for Workplace Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities

Collaborate to release the second edition of Khaitan & Co's Handbook on Rights of Persons with Disabilities

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej DEI Lab, the diversity and inclusion arm of Godrej Industries Group, and Khaitan & Co, a leading full-service law firm today commemorated International Day of Person with Disabilities. The second edition of the Khaitan & Co's Handbook on Rights of Persons with Disabilities, in collaboration with Godrej DEI Lab was unveiled at their Disability Inclusion Summit in Mumbai. The comprehensive handbook serves as a ready reckoner for understanding the evolution of Indian jurisprudence on disability rights framework.

Left to Right: Parmesh Shahani, Head Godrej DEI Lab; Sumit Mitra, Head - Group HR and Corporate Services, Godrej Industries Group; Sukanya Hazarika, Director & DEI Lead, Khaitan & Co.; Aakash Choubey, Partner Corporate Commercial Practice group, Khaitan & Co.; Arva Merchant, Partner in Dispute Resolution & Real Estate, Khaitan & Co.; Zoya, DEI Lead, Godrej Properties Ltd.; Megha Goel, Chief Humam Resource Officer, Godrej Properties Ltd.; Ananya Sharma, Group General Counsel, JSW

"This event represents a crucial milestone in our ongoing commitment to workplace inclusion," said Parmesh Shahani, Head of Godrej DEI Lab. "By bringing together diverse stakeholders and experts, in sync with Godrej Industries Group's objective, we're actively building the framework for a more equitable corporate India. I am confident that the handbook will help organisations transform their approach to PwD inclusion from compliance-based to purpose-driven."

Speaking about the importance of workplace inclusion, Aakash Choubey, Partner, Khaitan & Co said, "Creating an inclusive workplace for persons with disabilities is not just a legal obligation but an imperative for organisations. Impactful strategies such as accessible infrastructure, tailored accommodations and inclusive hiring practices can foster a culture where everyone feels valued and empowered. As we commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we must recognise that inclusivity enriches our workplaces and society at large."

The Handbook on Rights of Persons with Disabilities covers two crucial legislations – Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, offering insights into beneficiaries, entitlements, and remedies. It also provides legal guidance on fundamental rights, legal capacity, education, employment, healthcare, transport and mental health. Beyond legal analysis, the handbook outlines best practices for organisations, particularly private employers, to ensure equitable representation of persons with disabilities, thereby fostering inclusive workplaces.

Post the success of Godrej DEI Lab's first edition of 'PwD Inclusion in Workplaces: Strategies for Success' last year, the group this year collaborated with Khaitan & Co and brought together corporate leaders, HR professionals, and disability rights advocates to foster meaningful dialogue on creating inclusive workplaces across India.

The Disability Inclusion Summit also witnessed a panel discussion on actionable strategies for enhancing workplace inclusivity for persons with disabilities. Moderated by Aakash Choubey, Partner, Khaitan & Co, it featured former National Paralympic swimming champion, Madhavi Latha; Ananya Sharma, JSW Group's General Counsel; Aradhana Lal, Senior Vice President for Sustainability & ESG, Lemon Tree Hotels, Arva Merchant, Partner, Khaitan & Co; and Zoya, DEI Lead, Godrej Properties Limited.

The initiative is another step under Godrej DEI Lab's commitment to driving tangible change in corporate India's approach to diversity and inclusion, particularly in advancing opportunities for persons with disabilities in the workplace.

About Godrej Industries Group

The Godrej Industries Group (GIG) serves 1.1 billion consumers globally across businesses in diverse industries, including consumer products, real estate, agriculture, financial services and chemicals. Godrej was founded in 1897 to help build economic independence for India. We are committed to growing and strengthening this legacy of innovation for a cause; building for a more sustainable future, while placing our planet and people alongside profit.

GIG houses several rapidly growing businesses that are the leaders in their respective categories. Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) is an emerging markets FMCG leader in Home and Personal Care with a growing presence in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Godrej Properties (GPL) is India's leading real estate developer by sales and brings the Godrej philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate industry. Godrej Agrovet's (GAVL) portfolio businesses address key challenges faced by Indian agriculture; improving the productivity of Indian farmers through innovative products and services that sustainably increase crop and livestock yields. Godrej Industries (Chemicals), the group's oldest business, is India's leading manufacturer of oleochemicals and surfactants. Godrej Fund Management (GFM) is the real estate private equity arm of the group. Godrej Capital (GC), the newest company in the group, is a fast-growing financial services business.

About Khaitan & Co

Khaitan & Co is a top tier and full-service law firm with over 1000 legal professionals, including 270+ leaders and presence in India and Singapore. With more than a century of experience in practicing law, we offer end-to-end legal solutions in diverse practice areas to our clients across the world. We have a team of highly motivated and dynamic professionals delivering outstanding client service and expert legal advice across a wide gamut of sectors and industries. To know more, visit https://www.khaitanco.com

