Godrej Industries Group Launches Jane Goodall Institute's India Youth Council Programme

Launched in the presence of Burjis Godrej, Executive Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited and Dr. Jane Goodall, the renowned primatologist & anthropologist. Council members from across India will run their own self-directed initiatives and provide input across program initiation and related communications through the Roots & Shoots program. Roots & Shoots, a program of the JGI, is a global movement that aims to bring together the youth from all walks of life for one goal - the betterment of our environment.

Commenting on the launch, Burjis Godrej who will serve as a mentor for the initiative said, "We are excited to inaugurate, the JGI's India Youth Advisory Council. Rooted in empathy and kindness, this council stands for every act of goodness, whether it's protecting our environment, advancing animal welfare, or supporting any cause that makes a positive difference."

"As ambassadors of JGI India, these young leaders will design and launch community-centered projects, advocate for worthy causes, and inspire others through their compassion and action. Supported by mentors and experts, they will grow into empathetic leaders, ready to make a difference wherever it's needed. Today, we celebrate the beginning of their journey, and we look forward to seeing the kindness and impact they will bring into the world," he further added.

Addressing the gathering Dr. Jane Goodall, Founder of JGI, shared that despite the consistent degradation of our planet, she saw hope in four things – the ability of nature to revive itself, the power of the human brain, the indomitable human spirit and above all, the power of youth.

She said, "It's young people who truly give me hope. When these individuals understand what's wrong and choose to make a difference, change will be initiated. While they can't make everything right. Even if they chose one goal which they care about and try to get their friends together and work on it, there will be a visible positive impact."

Dr. Jane Goodall also facilitated Roots & Shoots mentors Valerie Mascarenhas, Principal Don Bosco School, Mumbai and Vandana Pandey, Principal, Yash Vidya Mandir, Ayodhya who had created exemplary youth-led programmes in their schools.

