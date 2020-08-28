Government sets a target of 50% Gross Enrollment Rate in Higher Education by 2035: says Union Minister of Education, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal

While addressing through a virtual session, Dr. Pokhriyal said, "New Education policy aims at improving the Gross Enrollment Rate (GER) in Higher Education and Government of India has set a target of achieving 50% GER by 2035. To achieve this target, Government of India has decided to add 3.5 crore new seats in Higher Education Institutions of India by 2035." The minister further added that, "The New Education Policy announced by Government of India is based on 5 pillars of Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability & Accountability is aimed for Sustainable Development. NEP 2020 has not only been widely accepted and acclaimed in the nation but have been appreciated by other countries as the Government of India has already received request of the policy framework from 3 countries so that they can also draft a similar policy and implement in their respective nations."

"New Education Policy offers flexibility to the students both in terms of choosing the subjects of his/her own interest and also the flexibility to leave or continue the education at any stage. The student would be offered to earn a certificate after completion of one year, diploma after two years and degree after completion of three years," said Dr. Ramesh Pokhiriyal. Union Minister further added that, "As said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new education policy lays emphasis on research being carried-out by Higher Education Institutions and Government has decided to formulate National Research Foundation with an initial annual budget of Rs. 20,000 crores (1% of GDP) which will help in funding the research projects undertaken by the students and faculty."

While giving importance to Indian Languages in National Education Policy, Dr. Pokhriyal said, "In order to improve the efficiency of the students, the new policy offers flexibility to the students to choose the medium of studying in their mother tongue. On the other hand, NEP-2020 also focuses on job oriented education and emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence for which the Government has planned to introduce Vocational Education from Class 6." Answering to the question of regulatory bodies and autonomy, Dr. Pokhriyal said, "Higher Education Institutions who are imparting quality education will be given greater autonomy and all the regulatory bodies would be scrapped and National Higher Education Regulatory Council (NHERC) would regulate higher education which would be one umbrella government body for the institutions."

Speaking during the virtual session, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, MoS, Ministry of Education, said, "National Education Policy aims to provide world class education for the Indian students and focuses on installing moral values as well as job oriented skills amongst the youth. The policy also focuses on teachers training which is an important aspect of Higher Education as well as School Education."

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University, said, "NEP-2020 introduced by Government of India is one of the biggest reform in the education sector world over. The new education policy has carved a new roadmap for the development of education in India". Jagjit Singh, President JAC said, "The New Education Policy is taking Indian Education to next level making it attractive for the international students who will consider India as their preferred destination for higher education." While Ashok Mittal, Chancellor, LPU said, "Flexibility, innovation, research, focus on vocational education, extra- curricular and sports activities have been given importance in the new education policy." Dr. G. Vishwanathan, Chancellor, VIT and President, EPSI, said, "With the focus on research and innovation in the new policy, the ambition of becoming self-reliant India can be achieved and the new policy takes care of every aspect of promoting research in Higher Education Institutions of India." While Dr. H.Chaturvedi, Director, BIMTECH, said, "New education policy lays emphasis upon the defragmentation of education system and offers interdisciplinary education to the student."

