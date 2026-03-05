GREATER DES MOINES DEFIES NATIONAL TRENDS AS IT NEARS ONE MILLION RESIDENTS

New Analysis from Reach Advisors Reveals Region Outpacing Peers

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership unveiled new analysis from James Chung, President of Reach Advisors, showing Greater Des Moines outperforming Midwestern peers across key economic indicators as it approaches the one-million-resident milestone. Having conducted three deep data analyses of the region over the past decade, Chung's latest findings highlight sustained population, employment and gross domestic product (GDP) growth — paired with affordability and cross-sector collaboration that continue to distinguish Greater Des Moines nationally.

Greater Des Moines' combined statistical area (CSA), which includes the Des Moines and Ames metropolitan statistical areas (MSA), is approaching the one-million-population milestone. This benchmark increases visibility, enhances eligibility for larger federal and corporate investments and signals the scale needed to compete for major projects.

According to the new analysis:

Population in the CSA is up 13.4% over the past decade, the fastest growth in the Midwest, and is now nearly 940,000 strong.

Real GDP in the CSA has increased more than 30% in the past decade, ranking #2 among Midwest peers.

Employment in the CSA has grown 13.3% in the last decade, ranking #1 among Midwest peers.

The labor force in the Des Moines MSA is now 33% larger than in 2005.

"Most people think this is normal," Chung said at the recent 2025 Greater Des Moines Regional Summit. "It's not. What's happening here is extraordinary."

Chung attributes Greater Des Moines' success to a rare combination of structural strengths, including:

High-skill households: The region attracts 28% more dual-degree couples than similar metros, generating an estimated 2% boost in GDP.

A strong economic base: Finance, insurance and real estate make up 20% of jobs, 30% of wages and nearly 40% of regional GDP.

Collaboration as a competitive edge: Leaders across business, government and civic organizations work across boundaries to solve problems and accelerate progress.

The data is already being used to inform business recruitment, site selection conversations and long-term regional strategy. Greater Des Moines also pairs economic opportunities with exceptional livability, including commute times around 20 minutes and a cost of living well below the national average. It's a combination that continues to attract workers and families from across the country.

"This analysis confirms what we've experienced firsthand," said Tiffany Tauscheck, President and CEO of The Partnership. "Growth at this scale reflects years of collaboration across communities throughout our region. By aligning around shared priorities, we've created momentum that benefits Greater Des Moines and the state of Iowa — and positions our region for even greater opportunities as we approach one million residents."

Recent national rankings reflect the region's competitive strength:

#2 Top Metro for Number of Economic Development Projects (among metros with a population of 200,000 to 1 million) — Site Selection Magazine , Governor's Cup, 2025

, Governor's Cup, 2025 #2 Best Place for Young Professionals — Forbes , 2024

, 2024 #4 Most Livable Metro in the U.S. — RentCafe, 2026

#5 Best Place for a Fresh Start — ConsumerAffairs, 2026

Further underscoring this sustained performance, more than $5.7 billion in capital investment and economic development activity is currently underway or advancing across the Greater Des Moines region, with an additional $2 billion in active projects in the pipeline.

A few of these projects include:

Lift DSM — This $600 million investment in a new terminal and parking garage at the Des Moines International Airport will support record passenger growth and evolving travel needs, strengthening regional connectivity and business competitiveness.

Vermeer Manufacturing Facility — A 300,000-square-foot facility built on 186 acres in Bondurant, Iowa will support 300+ jobs related to the manufacturing and support of industrial parts and equipment, reflecting continued growth in advanced manufacturing in Iowa.

Robinson Manufacturing Facility — Wisconsin-based Robinson, Inc. will invest $76 million in facility upgrades to a newly constructed manufacturing space outside Altoona, Iowa and create 100 jobs in the custom metal solutions field, marking its first facility outside Wisconsin and further strengthening the region's advanced manufacturing and supply chain capabilities.

515 Walnut Tower — This $150 million, 33-story residential skyscraper with 390 residential units is set to be Downtown's third tallest building and the largest of its kind in the Midwest.

Market District Redevelopment — A $700 million expansion of the Historic East Village that will deliver new housing, restaurants, retail, outdoor gathering spaces and a large public parking hub, connecting Downtown's core with the recently completed $15 million Two Rivers Park.

Capital City Reinvestment District — This district includes a $500 million development, featuring the Iowa Soccer Development Foundation stadium and plaza. Since 1983, the city and its partners have worked to convert the former Superfund site into productive, community-focused space. This state-of-the-art project includes a professional soccer stadium and Global Plaza, alongside housing, restaurants, a hotel and additional mixed-use development, creating a vibrant destination at a key entrance to the capital city.

The Grand Experience — The estimated $400 million, 226-acre suburban development is expected to be one of the largest private investment projects in West Des Moines' history and will include an indoor water park, a family entertainment center, a conference center and hotel.

These projects reflect the measurable gains highlighted in Chung's data — translating into visible, transformative investment across the region. Together, these indicators reflect a region outperforming its peers today while building the scale, infrastructure and alignment needed to compete nationally in the decades ahead.

Media interested in speaking with Chung or with regional leaders deploying this data in real time may request interviews by contacting Metinka Slater, Media Relations Manager for The Partnership.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the largest regional business, economic development and talent development organization in Iowa and the second-largest regional chamber of commerce in the country, serving multiple counties in Greater Des Moines. Together with more than 400 Investors and an Affiliate Chamber of Commerce network of more than 7,200 Regional Chamber Members, The Partnership helps businesses grow and advances quality of life in Greater Des Moines with one voice, one mission and as one region, contributing to a vibrant regional economy.

