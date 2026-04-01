GREATER DES MOINES PARTNERSHIP UNVEILS 2026 FEDERAL POLICY AGENDA

Priorities Advance Infrastructure, Workforce and Regional Competitiveness

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership has unveiled its 2026 Federal Policy Agenda, outlining key priorities to advance economic growth, talent development and national competitiveness across the Greater Des Moines region and the state of Iowa.

Developed by The Partnership's Government Policy Council — representing more than 7,200 Regional Chamber Members and over 400 Investors — and approved by its Board of Directors, the agenda reflects a unified regional approach. It brings together business and community leaders to advocate with one voice on priorities that support long-term growth.

As Greater Des Moines competes nationally for talent and investment, the agenda prioritizes policies that strengthen infrastructure, support workforce development and expand housing opportunities.

The Partnership's 2026 Federal Policy Agenda focuses on the following priorities:

Regional Transportation

The Partnership supports investment in regional transportation projects that safely and efficiently move goods and people, advance economic growth and support job creation, including the Des Moines Airport Terminal Project, interstate designation of Highway 5/65 and expansion of the Ankeny Regional Airport.

Permitting Reform

The Partnership supports modernizing and improving our nation's permitting process to expedite critical infrastructure projects and promote economic growth.

Workforce Funding and Programs

Strong workforce impacts every industry and area of the state. The Partnership supports investing in our nation's workforce through the expansion of apprenticeships, accessible childcare and employer incentives to encourage workforce training and upskilling to help retain employees.

Housing

The Partnership supports the expansion of housing options through funding and policies that encourage communities and employers to invest in new and existing housing.

The Agenda also outlines additional priorities related to economic growth, energy, infrastructure, immigration, health care, education and community development — reflecting the broad policy landscape that supports business success and quality of life in Greater Des Moines.

"This agenda reflects the priorities we hear directly from our Investors and Regional Chamber Members from across Greater Des Moines and the policies needed to sustain growth and competitiveness," said David Stark, Chair of The Partnership's Government Policy Council and Chief of Government Affairs and Philanthropy at UnityPoint Health. "By aligning around shared priorities, we are able to advocate more effectively for investments that strengthen our workforce, infrastructure and economy."

"Our Federal Policy Agenda provides a clear framework for engaging with federal partners and advancing policies aligned with the region's long-term growth," said Laura Book, Director of Government Relations and Public Policy at The Partnership. "Through ongoing collaboration with public, private and nonprofit leaders, we are able to bring forward priorities that support businesses, communities and future opportunities across Greater Des Moines."

The Partnership's team works year-round to connect regional leaders with policymakers and advance policies that support economic growth, business prosperity and talent development.

The Agenda will be advanced through The Partnership's annual Washington, D.C. fly-in trip (DMDC) June 3-5, where regional business and community leaders meet directly with Iowa's congressional delegation and federal officials to advocate for these priorities and strengthen relationships that support long-term growth.

View the full 2026 Federal Policy Agenda and register to attend DMDC by visiting DSMpartnership.com.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the largest regional business, economic development and talent development organization in Iowa and the second-largest regional chamber of commerce in the country, serving multiple counties in Greater Des Moines. Together with more than 400 Investors and an Affiliate Chamber of Commerce network of more than 7,200 Regional Chamber Members, The Partnership helps businesses grow and advances quality of life in Greater Des Moines with one voice, one mission and as one region, contributing to a vibrant regional economy. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

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