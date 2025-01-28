Guangdong Governor Wang Weizhong Extends 2025 Spring Festival Greetings to the World

In his Spring Festival message, Wang highlighted that in 2024, Guangdong Province's GDP reached a remarkable milestone of 14 trillion yuan, maintaining its position as the national leader for 36 consecutive years. The province's foreign trade imports and exports surpassed 9 trillion yuan, with Guangdong goods enjoying strong sales worldwide. Guangdong's "High-Quality Development Project for Counties, Towns, and Villages" has invigorated its urban and rural development, fostering vibrant industrial clusters and accelerating the process of new urbanization.

Wang noted that in 2024, Guangdong made significant strides in deepening reforms and opening its doors to the world. The construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) celebrated its fifth anniversary, with a series of favorable policies introduced, including tiered management in Hengqin, expanded preferential tax policies in Qianhai, and relaxed market access in Nansha. Initiatives such as "Northbound Travel for Hong Kong/Macao Vehicles" and multiple-entry visas have spurred cross-border mobility, enhancing connectivity across the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, thereby facilitating a one-hour living circle in the GBA. Major events like the Canton Fair, China Airshow, and Global Investment Promotion Conference attracted thousands of businesses, leading to the establishment of numerous significant projects and headquarters in Guangdong, bringing the total number of business entities in the province to over 19 million, the highest in the country. Investors, both domestic and international, continue to express optimism about Guangdong and choose it as their investment destination.

In 2024, Guangdong promoted the mutual enhancement of industry and technology, accelerating the development of new productive forces. The region's innovation capabilities have secured eight consecutive national championships. The "Meng Xiang" ocean drilling vessel was completed and put into operation, while "Made in Guangdong" rockets successfully launched into space. The concept of "flying to work" is transitioning from science fiction to reality, and Kirin high-end chips have achieved independent development and large-scale application. Guangdong has established a first-mover advantage in emerging sectors such as integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, low-altitude economy, and commercial aerospace. Concurrently, traditional industries are undergoing rapid renewal, resulting in a more robust manufacturing sector and a more competitive modern industrial system.

In 2024, Guangdong's "doorstep" employment service initiatives enabled more residents to find jobs close to home. Diverse childcare institutions embraced the service philosophy of "trusted care, assured upbringing," while new elderly care models ensured that more seniors could "age with support and joy." Cultural landmarks, such as the Baietan GBA Art Center, have become popular destinations, and public engagement in greening initiatives has become a widespread practice, with air and water quality reaching their best levels.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that in 2025, Guangdong will make every effort to stimulate the economy, advance reforms, and promote development, aiming to achieve the goals of the "14th Five-Year Plan" with high quality. The province will further strengthen economic and cultural exchanges with countries around the world.

He also noted that in November 2025, the flame of the National Games will be lit simultaneously in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, marking the first comprehensive sports event jointly hosted by the three regions of the GBA. Wang looks forward to witnessing the vibrant display of "Passionate National Games, Vibrant Greater Bay Area" alongside friends from home and abroad.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Y6U_tlj76k

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599425/5138360/Guangdong_Province_Logo.jpg