Guidepoint India Announces Strategic Expansion of its Mumbai Office

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint India today announced the strategic relocation and expansion of its Mumbai Office, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued investment in the India market and broader Asia-Pacific region.

This expansion reinforces Guidepoint's long-term commitment to supporting clients across India with deeper local expertise, enhanced service capabilities, and faster, more responsive engagement.

"Our platform delivers essential, locally-sourced insights for clients navigating India's evolving opportunities," said Chris Bonsi, Guidepoint's Head of Asia-Pacific. "Our expanded Mumbai presence strengthens our local service capabilities, enabling us to build more responsive partnerships with business leaders and market experts nationwide, while delivering precise, customized support for complex research initiatives."

The new office is located in Art Guild House within Phoenix Marketcity, a centrally accessible hub in one of Mumbai's most dynamic commercial corridors. The modern workspace is designed to support collaboration, innovation, and team growth as the business continues to scale.

The expanded office will house a full-service team of client service professionals, Insights research analysts, business development executives, and compliance experts dedicated to serving the India market. The office will soon operate on a 24/7 basis, providing around-the-clock support for Guidepoint's global client base across time zones.

