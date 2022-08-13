Har Ghar Tiranga: NIDF, Chandigarh University create Guinness World Record for largest human image of waving National Flag

UT Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi among 25,000 people gather for historic event at Chandigarh Cricket Stadium; 5885 students, dignitaries weave the tricolour formation

Turns out to be a great milestone in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, takes campaign to international level

CHANDIGARH, India, Aug. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengthening Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's ongoing 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and taking it to international level to mark the 75th Independence Day of India, the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University on Saturday created the Guinness World Record for formation of 'World's Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag' when as many as 5885 students from Chandigarh University and other schools and colleges along with the volunteers of the NID Foundation of the UT and other dignitaries gathered for the flag formation at Chandigarh Cricket Stadium and created the history in the heart of the City Beautiful.

Overall, more than 25,000 people including youth and citizens of Chandigarh filled the air with patriotism which included Punjab Governor and Chandigarh UT Administrator Shri Banwarilal Purohit, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, and Culture Smt Meenakshi Lekhi, NID Chief Patron and Chandigarh University Chancellor S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh UT; Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner Chandigarh; Sarabjit Kaur, Mayor Chandigarh; Parveer Ranjan, DGP Chandigarh UT, Prof Himani Sood, Founder NID Foundation and other top officials of the UT administration.

The event was aimed at strengthening the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign envisioned by honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75 years of Independence of country, and take it to international level via this world record. Besides igniting the spirit of patriotism and nationalism among the citizens of this great nation, the event will also prove to be a great milestone in achieving Government of India's target of unfurling tricolour atop 20 Crore houses.

The patriotic fervour and zest was visible in the air as more than 25 thousand people gathered at the Chandigarh Cricket stadium, where over 5885 young boys and girls formed World's Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag, thus creating a new Guinness World Record, amidst the loud chants and cheers from the gathering. Along with the students, Banwarilal Purohit, Smt Meenakshi Lekhi, S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Dharam Pal and other dignitaries were also a part of the flag formation.

Swapnil Dangarikar, official Guinness World Records Adjudicator, who was present at the event verified the record. "The previous world record for the largest human image of a waving national flag achieved by GEMS Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE has been broken and a new world record has been created by NID Foundation and Chandigarh University in today's event," he confirmed.

UAE had achieved the record for the largest human image of a waving national flag with 4130 people, in 2017. However, India has broken the record comfortably, said the official.

Mr Dangarikar also handed over a copy of the GWR certificate to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Shri Banwarilal Purohit and S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chief Patron, NID Foundation, and Chancellor, Chandigarh University and congratulated them.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Banwarilal Purohit said that with the successful creation of world record formed by Chandigarh University and NID Foundation, Chandigarh has given a great message to the entire world, on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence Day.

"This event has become even greater than what I had imagined. I extend my heartfelt congratulation to Chandigarh University Chancellor and NID Foundation Chief Patron S. Satnam Singh Sandhu whose team has achieved this feat. Not only their institutions, but they have made the entire Chandigarh and entire country proud," said Shri Purohit, who was the chief guest at the event.

"The way that the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University has been able to bring people together, celebrating the spirit of patriotism and paying tributes to those who made supreme sacrifice for country's freedom, has been absolutely commendable. This is the first of its kind event in the entire India and I congratulate them on the success of the event," said Shri Purohit.

Asking people to get motivation from the 25000 citizens who attended the event, Shri Purohit urged them to take a pledge on August 15 to dedicate themselves to the country and the nation building.

In her address, Smt Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, and Culture said, "Thousands of our youth gathered here to form the waving image of our tricolour, there could not be a better view in the entire country than what we witnessed here today. Congratulations to the NID Foundation, Chandigarh University and most importantly the students, who made this dream of mine come true."

Thanking the union home ministry for the allowing people to unfurl national flags, Lekhi said that she was overwhelmed by the respect people have in their hearts for the tricolour.

"On the 75th Indepedence Day, I appeal the people to resolve for a even better India, and pledge that they will contribute in every manner for the next flight of India to become the Vishwa Guru, in next 25 years," she said.

Speaking on the occasion, S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chief Patron, NID Foundation, and Chancellor, Chandigarh University congratulated all the participants and said that historic formation of the national flag aptly celebrate the spirit of India's 75th Independence Day under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"The Tricolour is a symbol of national pride for the entire country. To honour our national flag, the Government of India under the able leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in all over the nation and has started the program of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' which envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home. This along with the intent to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of our people was the motive behind this initiative of NID Foundation and Chandigarh University," he said.

"Our national flag is more than the three colours, but is also a reflection of the pride of our past, our commitment to the present and our dreams of the future. Our tricolour is a symbol of India's unity, integrity and diversity. I am thankful to Chandigarh Administration for their unwavering support in achieving this historic feat," he added.

The joys and excitements of those in attendance knew no bounds as they breathed in patriotism. Sharing his thoughts about the event, Sunil Sharma, a student of Chandigarh University said that he was proud of the fact that his university organised such a significant event and made a world record. "I am proud that I am a part of this historic event, celebrating the independence of a land that has given us a unique identity and associated with proud heritage and values," he said.

"This is a day when we commemorate and pay homage to the courageous sacrifices of our freedom fighters, who fought hard with a worthy patriotic spirit to get their home free of British oppression. At 75 year of independence, it's very important that we continue to cherish and practise the same ideals and values our great countrymen held dear during their struggle to build an independent India," said Shahid, another student from the city.

On the occasion, six NGOs were honoured with Karam Yodha awards for distinguished social service in their respective fields. These included Harjeet Singh Sabbarwal for Tera Hi Tera Mission Hospital, Prof (Dr) Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi for Sarbat Da Bhala NGO, Gurmeet Singh Sodi for Sant Baba Kartar Singh Ji Bhairon Majra Wala; Asha katoch, MD and CEO for Developing Indigenous Resources India, Vineet Joshi for Joshi Foundation, and Pooja Bakshi for Woman and Child Welfare Society. Besides, Youth Icon Awards were presented to eminent Indian Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt for his outstanding achievements in Olympics as well as Indian Actress Isha Rikhi for making the nation proud in the entertainment industry.

The event concluded with flag hoisting and singing of the national anthem. The day-long event also witnessed cultural activities, and a ceremony to acknowledge and honour the gallant actions and sacrifices of freedom fighters and armed forces personnel. Awards were also conferred upon people for their exceptional achievements in the fields of arts, education, sports, medicine, public affairs, social service and literature.

Apart from this, a massive digital campaign has also been launched where the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University will reach out to 1 lakh citizens of Chandigarh to motivate them to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Apart from this, patriotic messages will also be sent to 50000 youth of Chandigarh to give impetus to this campaign.

