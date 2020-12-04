Harbour City, Hong Kong Introduces "Christmas Every Day" decorations and online activities

Visitors join the Virtual Tour & Check–in

Harbour City has moved parts of its Christmas installations to more a spacious outdoor viewing deck, "Ocean Terminal Deck" which transforms into a "Christmas Lighting Garden" and "Christmas Camp Fire" while the main entrance of the mall becomes a "Beary Christmas Shop". Here, people can raise funds for Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation (HKBCF). What's more, people can take a selfie at the "Finland Boarding Gate" and enjoy "Christmas Lighting & Music Show" with the amazing Hong Kong skyline as a backdrop in Ocean Terminal Deck.

Dutch artist Eva Cremers has designed several 3D Christmas characters, and two photo hotspots inside the mall - "School Hall" and "Club's Activity Room". The characters are a group of students who dress up as monsters, form the "Christmas Club", and raise funds for HKBCF.

For those unable to visit in person can have the Virtual Tour & Check-in around the decorations. Simply choose the selected 12 Christmas Photo Hotspots, paste their selfies with their loved ones onto the photos, and share on social media.(http://xmas.harbourcity.com.hk)

Online Interactive Colouring game and Santa Meet & Greet

People can re-colour the "Monster Friends" by Eva online (http://hcxmas2020.com/painter/), see all the new "Monsters" becoming 3D, and interact with others live! Also, the dream of meeting Santa will come true online!

