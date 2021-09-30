HarperCollins and Ravinder Singh present Meet Me in the Middle by Vani Mahesh

NEW DELHI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

"Anu is a unique character, who is funny, happy-go-lucky, practical, and very relatable. The book gripped me from the start, and I found myself drawn into Anu's world. It had me rolling in laughter in some places, shaking my head in despair at Anu in others, and above all wanting to find out how it would all end for. This is a warm, funny book full of mirth that you can read on a rainy day, with a cup of tea and devour it at one go."

- Preeti Shenoy

About the Book

Anu is 30, a teacher, mother to a four-year-old, and wife to a husband who worships the ground she walks on. She is surrounded by doting parents and loyal friends. Life is perfect until her husband develops a sudden desire for a life of luxury and forces Anu to move to the plush neighbourhood of Verdant Green.

The sudden jump from a middle-class life to a super-luxurious one that they can barely afford, lands Anu in one mess after another. Faced with everything from casual classism to extravagant yoga classes, she must now tackle this new life in her own inimitable style even as her marriage crumbles.

Funny and candid, Meet Me in the Middle is the story of aspirations and desires, and being careful about what you wish for.



Vani Mahesh says, "How much are you willing to change for the person you love? And if they love you shouldn't they accept you as you are? Anu, a mother to four-year-old and wife to Sanju, faces exactly this dilemma when Sanju asks her to move from her middle-class neighbourhood to an ultra-rich one. Her problems start when she has to completely change who she is and forget her true self in order to fit in and keep up with her posh and snazzy neighbours.

"My book Meet me in the middle is a hilarious tale set in Bangalore that will make you laugh and make you think about what matters in life. Perhaps, you will also find a glimpse of yourself in Anu!"

Ravinder Singh says, "They say matches are made in heaven. However, it's only on Earth that they can get broken. Vani's book Meet Me In The Middle is super interesting because every married individual, or someone who was once married, would relate with the situations described in it. They are bound to step inside the protagonist's shoes and see if they would want to compromise and meet their partners in the middle, should they want their marriage to survive."

Author Bio

Vani Mahesh is an avid reader and she believes that all that reading combined with her unusually keen interest in other people's lives led her to writing. The novel Meet Me in the Middle happened in her mind years ago though she got around to writing it only now. Vani loves humour and she hopes she can make her readers laugh through her unlikely protagonist, Anu.

Vani is best known for writing mythology. She is the author of Creation Tales - stories from Brahma Purana, Saptarsh - The Seven Supreme Sages, and Shiva Purana. Vani feels thrilled to spot her books in bookstores and she also instantly falls in love with those who have read her books.

Vani began her career just like any Bangalorean - a software engineer in the Silicon Valley. Since she was always jealous of a librarian's proximity to books, she quit her job to start EasyLib.com, the first online library in India. She ran it for over a decade before getting bitten by the writing bug.

When not reading or writing, Vani cannot be caught gardening, baking, or running. But she can be caught watching OTT, eating, and playing badminton. She lives in Bangalore with her husband and two daughters.

