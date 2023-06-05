HARPERCOLLINS AND VEDANTA PLEDGE TO PLANT 10,000 SAPLINGS IN SCHOOLS

NEW DELHI, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of World Environment Day, HarperCollins Publishers India and Vedanta Ltd. partner to launch a nationwide plantation drive – Plant a Tree; Grow a Future – in association with schools across India.

Through this initiative, both HarperCollins & Vedanta aim to plant 10,000 saplings in school premises to not only make schools greener, but also inspire children to make a positive impact on the environment and take a pledge for a greener Earth. Schools will be provided saplings to plant, given tips on how to nurture them, and encouraged to start their own mini forests on and around their campuses & communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson Hindustan Zinc & Non-Executive Director Vedanta Ltd, said, "We are delighted that through this collaboration with HarperCollins, on the occasion of World Environment Day, we will be reaching out to schools for a greener tomorrow. Vedanta is committed to the cause of sustainable development, and this drive is part of our continuous efforts aimed at positively impacting local communities. For us, this initiative is even more special as it will be undertaken in schools close to our business operations, situated across India. The plantation drive is also another milestone in our commitment of planting seven million trees by 2030. We hope that Vedanta's efforts not only act as a small step towards a sustainable future, but also motivate & inspire children to champion the cause of protecting the environment."

Ananth Padmanabhan, Chief Executive Officer – HarperCollins Publishers India, said, "Trees are an investment for future generations, providing cleaner air and natural shade. At HarperCollins, we promote sustainability through various practices and initiatives – be it the paper we use or the drives we organize. Last year we reached 500 schools through our plantation drive; this year we are delighted that Vedanta has partnered with us to expand our efforts and plant 10,000 saplings in 2500 schools across the country. We hope that this drive will not only help in increasing the green cover, but also encourage educators to involve students in larger discussions around the need for conservation and sustainability."

You can reach out to [email protected] if your school would like to participate in the plantation drive.

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited ('Vedanta'), a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading natural resources companies spanning across India, South Africa and Namibia. The Vedanta Group has significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, Nickel, Aluminium, Power & Renewable Energy. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector, is committed to reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 or sooner and aims to spend $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate this transition. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. Anil Agarwal Foundation, the umbrella entity for Vedanta's social initiatives, has pledged Rs 5000 crore over the next five years on various social impact programs and its flagship project, Nand Ghar is setting up model anganwadis across India. Vedanta Ltd. has been listed in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2022, conferred Golden Peacock Award for excellence in Corporate Governance 2022 and certified as a Great Place to Work 2022. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.vedantalimited.com.

About Collins

Collins is celebrating its 10th anniversary in India this year, continuing its 200 years of legacy in publishing educational and informative books globally. Throughout this rich heritage it has maintained an impressive record in creating market-leading products across various sectors. As the educational publishing division of HarperCollins Publishers and one of the fastest growing companies in the K12 segment in India, Collins continues to deliver up-to-date and engaging student resources and exceptional teacher support to help schools tackle new initiatives and utilise the latest technology. The Collins catalogue includes print and digital resources catering to CBSE, ICSE, State Board and International curricula, with state-of-the-art blended learning programme – Collins Infinity – being adopted by leading schools across the country. Visit www.collins.in to view the complete list of Collins resources.

About HarperCollins Publishers India

HarperCollins is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having begun publishing in India in 1992. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 & 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

