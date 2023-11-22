HarperCollins India presents HER ONE TRUE LOVE by RUCHITA MISRA -- A heartfelt love story that will take you on an emotional journey

Ikadashi Kumar is an accomplished businesswoman, a wife, and a mother. Fredrick Heisenberg is one of the most eligible bachelors in the UK. The attraction between Ikadashi and Fredrick is immediate and passionate.

Are they able to overcome their conflicting desires and apprehensions? Her One True Love explores the complexities of love, forgiveness, and the possibility of a second chance at true love.

Published by HarperCollins

Paperback | Fiction | 328 pp | INR 299

Releasing in December 2023

"Her One True Love will touch the hearts of all readers."

– R. Madhavan, actor

Her One True Love by Ruchita Misra

About the Book

When Ikadashi Kumar and Fredrick Heisenberg meet in London, the pull is immediate and electric. She enjoys dancing in the rain and has worked her way up the corporate ladder. He is curt, focused and one of the most desirable men in the UK.

Despite Ika and Fredrick's best attempts to thwart them, powerful forces draw the two together, threatening to turn their worlds to ashes, for Fredrick is engaged to a popular American celebrity and Ika is a wife and mother.

Will they be able to fight destiny and their own fears? Will Ika finally give in and follow her heart? Will Fredrick find the answers to unlock secrets from his past? Her One True Love is a story of betrayal, redemption, second chances and, above all, of the incredible power of love in all its forms.

Author Ruchita Misra says, "Her One True Love is a love story between an Indian girl and a British man (who also happens to be serious, uber-rich and handsome­­­ ­— so fun to write!). What do you do if you find your soulmate, but you can't be together? Do you fight fate or give in? What is more important ­­­­— duty or love? And is it ever too old to find love? Throw in Disco Dancer, gate crashing an Indian wedding, a few scandalous secrets, heartache, healing and hope and voila! you have Her One True Love.

It took me half a decade to write Her One True Love, and hopefully, the book will reflect my growth both personally and as a writer. I cannot wait for you to read it!"

Prerna Gill, commissioning editor, HarperCollins India, says, "Strong, well-developed characters and a beautifully crafted plot bring out the magic of romance in this stunning new novel by fan-favourite Ruchita Misra."

About the Author

Ruchita Misra is a best-selling, award-winning author of books on love and life. Her One True Love is her fifth novel. Originally from Lucknow, Ruchita is a triple gold medalist from IIFT Delhi and now works in music in London. She lives with her husband and two sons.

About HarperCollins India

HarperCollins is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having begun publishing in India in 1992. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award, including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 and 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

