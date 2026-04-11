HarperCollins India to publish Albinder Singh Dhindsa's BUILDIT, a candid account of building Blinkit on 15th April 2026

GURGAON, India, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins Publishers India is delighted to announce the upcoming publication of Albinder Singh Dhindsa's Buildit: Building Blinkit in an Evolving India, a deeply insightful and candid account of the journey of one of India's category-defining quick-commerce companies by its founder.

Building Blinkit in an evolving India

From growing up in a farming family in Punjab to the experiences that fuelled his passion for serving Indian customers better and more efficiently, Albinder gives readers a glimpse of his early years of inspiration and goes on to trace the making of the company from the ground up. From initial experiments with business formats to navigating scale, competition and rapid shifts in consumer behaviour, the book captures the ground realities of building a business in India, candidly and without filters.

At its core, Buildit is not just the story of a company, but a rare look into a founder's mind – of decision-making in uncertainty, resilience through setbacks and the constant reinvention that a business requires to survive and thrive in one of the world's most dynamic markets. The book will appeal to entrepreneurs, operators, students and anyone curious about how modern consumer companies are built and scaled in India.

The book will be available from 15 April onwards in bookstores across the country and online, on Blinkit and Amazon.

Talking about the book, Albinder Singh Dhindsa says, "This book is my attempt to talk about some of the hard realities of building a company like Blinkit in India. I hope that learning about the trials and understanding them better will inspire more of us to take up the challenge of building in India."

Ananth Padmanbhan, CEO – HarperCollins India, says, "With Blinkit, Albinder went down the proverbial untrodden path and changed the very fundamentals of consumer behaviour, disrupting everything we believed couldn't be done in India. He not only pushed the envelope but shredded it apart! Buildit is that story – a story that anyone interested in understanding how to build a business, especially how to build one in India, must read. We are delighted he gave us the opportunity to publish this book."

Poulomi Chatterjee, Executive Publisher – HarperCollins India, says, "As consumers in India, our lives have been transformed by the quick-commerce revolution. At the forefront of it has been Blinkit, a game-changing business that delivers our daily needs and much more to our doorstep in just a few minutes. But what does it take to envision such an enterprise and build it against all odds in India's dynamic and complex market? In Buildit, Albinder Singh Dhindsa, the founder of Blinkit and a pioneer in the segment, tells us that incredible story. It is a story of grit and rigour, of brave pivots and remarkable resilience in the face of difficult situations – and Albinder's refreshingly honest narrative gives us a ringside view of it all like few other books have. We at HarperCollins are delighted and privileged to be bringing this insightful and inspirational book to readers everywhere."

About the book

Build. Break. Adapt. Persevere.

Sometime in early 2014, Albinder Singh Dhindsa set out to build a better way to deliver groceries across India—driven by urgency and belief, and with no fallback plan. What followed was a crash course in navigating a complex social and economic landscape, rife with unreliable infrastructure and supply chains, the instability of a rapidly evolving gig economy, capital that arrived with its own risks, and pigeon poop problems in his warehouses.

With no playbook to rely on, Albinder wrote his own in real time: pivoting fast, making high-stakes bets and building systems where none existed. In doing so, he reshaped how Indians get what they need every day, at speeds that have redefined consumer expectations. Today, Blinkit processes over three million orders in over 200 Indian cities daily and has expanded far beyond groceries—delivering everything from everyday essentials to iPhones and ambulances in under 10 minutes.

Buildit cuts through startup mythology to offer a rare look inside a founder's mind—at how decisions are made under pressure, how trade-offs are weighed and how companies are built when certainty is a luxury. Sharp, deeply grounded and informed by Albinder's hard-won view of India's business landscape, this is both a candid founder's story and an essential read for anyone trying to build and scale in an unpredictable market.

About the author

Albinder Singh Dhindsa is the Founder of Blinkit, a pioneer in India's quick commerce retailing. Born in Punjab, India, into a farming family, he went on to earn a bachelor's degree in engineering before turning to entrepreneurship. As someone who has benefited from India's economic growth, he is passionate about giving back to the ecosystem, both with learnings and support, to create greater positive economic impact for more people.

About HarperCollins Publishers India

At HarperCollins Publishers India, we believe in telling the best stories and ensuring they reach the widest readership. We publish around 250 new books every year across 10 imprints, adding to a diverse catalogue of more than 3,000 titles in print and digital formats, with an array of genres and voices that ensure there is a book for every reader. Our authors have won some of the most prestigious literary awards, and we are proud to publish many acclaimed writers, alongside new and emerging voices shaping contemporary literature. We are also the publishers of The White Tiger by Aravind Adiga, winner of the Booker Prize 2008, and Girl in White Cotton by Avni Doshi, shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 2020, and HarperCollins India itself has been awarded "Publisher of the Year" several times. In addition, we represent some of the finest global publishers such as Harvard University Press, Lonely Planet, Oneworld, Nosy Crow, Usborne, and National Geographic Children, bringing Indian readers access to world-class books and ideas. We are also proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years, a recognition of our culture, people, and values that make HarperCollins India a truly inspiring workplace.

For more information, please write to – [email protected]

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