HarperCollins India to publish Chetan Bhagat's game-changing guide to success, 11 Rules for Life: Secrets to Level Up

NEW DELHI, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This new year, if one wants to set oneself up for success, then they need not look any further than bestselling author and motivational speaker, Chetan Bhagat's game-changing guide to transforming one's life, 11 Rules for Life: Secrets to Level Up. The book, now available on preorder, is exactly what readers need when the energy around new year resolutions starts to dip.

Unlike static affirmations and theory, this action-oriented book is born from the lived experiences of the author who is an achiever and has navigated many challenges to come out strong and successful. A clutter-breaking book, it will revolutionize the way people approach life's challenges and pave the path for personal growth. With insightful information and practical advice to help take on today's hyper-competitive world, 11 Rules for Life is designed as a playbook for success for anyone who wants to make it in life but has been waiting for the right kickstart.

Chetan Bhagat says, "Of all the books I have written, this has taken the longest. For it condenses the life experience I have had in the last five decades on this planet. I have done over a thousand motivational videos and five hundred live events on motivation, and this book is a summary of all my learnings from them. 11 Rules for Life is unlike a typical self-help book as it is written in the form of a simple story. I really believe it is mandatory reading for all Indians. I have had a blessed and extraordinary life and I want readers of 11 Rules for Life to have the same."

Poulomi Chatterjee, Publisher - HarperCollins India, says, "Chetan has always had a finger on the pulse of Indian readers. His new book, 11 Rules of Life, arises from a deep-felt desire to share with his readers the experiences and lessons that he has found the most valuable in his life, so they may carve their own paths to success and fulfilment. Crafted as a series of conversations that bring his storytelling prowess to the fore, the book doesn't sugarcoat anything. Instead, it urges readers to confront the harsh truth – yes, the world is unfair; yes, our society is structured in such a way that only very few taste real success; yes, for the rest the struggle is real; and yes, it is time you stop listening to people who tell you what you are capable of and start doing what you need to, to reach your goals. If it's success and happiness you seek – in your studies, your career, in love or any other life situation – this book will be your essential roadmap. We're delighted to be publishing it because we know it will make a real difference to everyone who reads it."

About the book –

Mandatory reading for all Indians.

One summer afternoon, Viraj, a food delivery guy, brings lunch for an author named Chetan. He is late and appears to be in distress. When Chetan asks him what the matter is, Viraj breaks down.

'I hate my life. My career is going nowhere. My girlfriend left me. I have no future,' he says.

The author offers Viraj a deal. 'I can fix this for you. Come back every day, when I order lunch. Each day, I will tell you one secret I've learnt about life.'

Welcome to 11 Rules for Life, a no-holds-barred book that will transform your life.

In his most personal book yet, Chetan draws on his failures and triumphs, his many conversations with high achievers from all walks of life and over two decades as a celebrated motivational speaker.

Written in the inimitable style that has made Chetan one of India's top-selling writers, this inspiring, easy-to-read and straight-talking guide will help you rewire your brain for success in today's ultra-competitive and unfair world.

Ready to live your best life?

If one book can change your life, this is it.

About the Author –

Chetan Bhagat is the author of thirteen bestselling books. His books have remained bestsellers since their release. Five out of his eight novels have already been adapted into successful Bollywood films, including '3 Idiots' and '2 States', and the others are in the process of being adapted as well. The New York Times called him the 'the biggest selling English language novelist in India's history'. Time magazine recognized him amongst the '100 most influential people in the world' while Fast Company, USA, listed him as one of the world's '100 most creative people in business'. Chetan writes columns for leading English and Hindi newspapers, focusing on youth and national development issues. He is also a motivational speaker, screenplay writer, YouTuber and podcaster. Chetan quit his international investment banking career in 2009 to dedicate his time entirely to writing and driving positive change in the country.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having begun publishing in India in 1992. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 & 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

For more information, please write to – [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/4095906/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg