HarperCollins is proud to announce the publication of A MONK'S ALMANAC: Life Sutras for Troubled Times by Nityanand Charan Das

NEW DELHI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Monk's Almanac addresses the most pressing questions life throws at to us, using a unique combination of personally tested tools and ancient knowledge from the scriptures.

Published by HarperCollins

‘A Monk’s Almanac’ is a guide to solve life’s major challenges

Paperback | 224 pp | INR 299

Available wherever books are sold | Releasing on 15th September 2023

'Simple, crisp and impactful. Absolutely loved it. A must-read.'

Kajal Aggarwal, Actor

ABOUT THE BOOK

In a world where one's worth is increasingly determined by money and success, we are constantly striving to accomplish impossible goals, often at the cost of happiness and peace. Even as we achieve a self-set target, the next one is in place. Inevitably, what remains at the end of this struggle is a life that was not really lived and dreams that have remained unfulfilled.

As we stumble about solutions to our crises and stresses in the search for sustainable happiness in our lives, we often find that our mind is our worst enemy. In A Monk's Almanac, celebrated monk Nityanand Charan Das has zeroed in on twelve problems that people encounter daily. Using simple yet profound storytelling, he explains a wide range of topics, from Death, Karma and overthinking to forgiveness, anger and envy, among others. Loaded with scriptural authority and spiritual wisdom, this book helps readers navigate tough times with clarity and purpose.

Nityanand Charan Das says, "All of us are blessed with the ability to make choices and thus what we choose is what we get. We live in a world where our constant endeavours for happiness are impeded by inevitable challenges that come into our lives, irrespective of who we are. No one is spared. However, pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional. Miseries might come but we do not have to feel miserable. What happens to us is inevitable but how we respond to it is a choice. And our response will decide whether we end up on the miserable or the opposite side. A Monk's Almanac discusses 12 major challenges (Dealing with the Restless Mind, Relationships, Overthinking, Dealing with Toxic People, Death, Karma and so on) that people face regularly and the most appropriate response to the same. By choosing the best possible response, the damage that these challenges can do can be considerably minimised and, in some cases, eliminated thus giving us a sense of relief and bringing some sanity into our life."

Sachin Sharma, Associate Publisher, HarperCollins says, "While we are looking elsewhere, the solution to an issue may occasionally be staring us straight in the face. In this game-changing book, Nityanand Charan Das ji offers straightforward methods for controlling our monkey minds and getting clarity on life's most pressing issues."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nityanand Charan Das, a spiritual counsellor and a practising monk at ISKCON Chowpatty, Mumbai, for the last sixteen years, is a disciple of world-renowned spiritual leader His Holiness Radhanath Swami.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having begun publishing in India in 1992. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 & 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

30 YEARS OF PUBLISHING IN INDIA

At HarperCollins, we believe in telling the best stories and in finding the widest possible readership for our books in every format possible. We started publishing 30 years ago in India and a great deal has changed since then, but what has remained constant is the passion with which our authors write their books, the love with which readers receive them, and the sheer joy and excitement that we as publishers feel in being a part of the publishing process.

Over the years, we've had the pleasure of publishing some of the finest writing from the subcontinent and from around the world, and some of the biggest bestsellers in Indian publishing history. Our books and authors have won a phenomenal range of awards, and we ourselves have been named Publisher of the Year several times. But nothing has meant more to us than the fact that millions of people read the books we publish, and somewhere, a book of ours might be making a difference to someone.

As we step into our fourth decade, we go back to that one word – a word which has been a driving force for us all these years:

Read.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208222/A_Monks_Almanac.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/4095906/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg

SOURCE HarperCollins Publishers India