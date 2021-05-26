HarperCollins presents Jacinda Ardern: Leading with Empathy by Supriya Vani and Carl A. Harte

NEW DELHI, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins India is proud to announce the publication of an insightful biography of one of the most intriguing political personalities in recent time, Jacinda Ardern: Leading with Empathy by Supriya Vani and Carl A. Harte.

Ever since she took office in 2017, riding a wave of 'Jacindamania', New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made the right choices, be they related to terrorism, women's and LGBTQ rights, labour reforms or climate change. She has also shown herself to be an exceptionally compassionate and effective leader with a keen sense of what is right, and a clear vision for the way forward, dazzling the world with her handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Jacinda Ardern: Leading with Empathy explores the influences that have shaped Jacinda and made her a leader with a 'different way of doing things'. Based on first-hand interviews by peace activist Supriya Vani with Jacinda and her friends and collaborators, as well as the prime minister's public statements and speeches, this biography reveals her to be charming, thoughtful and sincere, and gives readers a glimpse into the making of an exceptional politician, administrator and international icon.

An extract from the book: Helen Clark and Annette King's generation prepared the way for women such as her, Jacinda Ardern said. There was still much work to do, though, before a woman holding high office was treated as a 'normal' phenomenon throughout the world. Like Clark before her, Ardern felt the need to stress that her gender was not a substantive issue for her political career. 'I want to be a good leader, not a good lady leader,' she said. 'I don't want to be known simply as the woman who gave birth.' When she spoke those words, it was nearly a year into her first term. She could not have known the events ahead of her that would make any suggestion of her being remembered simply as the 'woman who gave birth' seem mildly ridiculous.

"My interviews with Jacinda Ardern revealed her to be a person who truly embodies empathy and compassion. She entered politics for the sake of children and I hope this biography inspires young girls to realize their full potential." – Supriya Vani, Peace activist and author.

"Having demonstrated in crisis her rare mix of mettle and empathy, Jacinda Ardern has proved herself a leader almost without parallel in these times. Supriya Vani and I are delighted to bring Jacinda's largely untold story to print, more so for working with the dynamic, highly regarded team at HarperCollins India." – Carl A. Harte, Author.

Udayan Mitra, Executive Publisher, HarperCollins India, says: "Jacinda Ardern is much more than a successful politician: she is an iconic figure who people across the world have great respect for, and an icon for feminism everywhere. Based on extensive interviews with Ms. Ardern and those close to her, Supriya and Carl's book will give readers an insight into the inner world of one of the most charismatic and inspirational international figures of our time."

Prema Govindan, Commissioning Editor, HarperCollins India, says: "Jacinda Ardern's commitment to the betterment of all, and her exemplary work as an administrator make her an inspirational figure for women, for politicians, and for those who wish to see policy that's infused with the humane touch. It is an honour to publish Jacinda Ardern: Leading with Empathy with Supriya and Carl. I believe Jacinda's life and work will provide readers with takeaways that'll hold them in good stead professionally as well as personally."

About the authors

Supriya Vani is a peace activist, speaker and author. As a speaker on human rights, she actively participates in international peace organizations and forums, including the Permanent Secretariat of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, the Nobel Women's initiative, and the United Nations. As a journalist, she has interviewed several world leaders, including Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand; Julia Gillard, former Prime Minister of Australia; Katrin Jakobsdottir, Prime Minister of Iceland; and former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. She is a recipient of an honorary James Patterson Fellowship from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Her first book, Battling Injustice: 16 Women Nobel Peace Laureates, based on her interviews with all the women Nobel Peace Laureates, won praise from a number of prominent international figures, including Nobel Peace Laureates Malala Yousafzai, His Holiness Dalai Lama, Mikhail Gorbachev, former Secretary General of United Nations Ban Ki-Moon, and Juan Manual Santos, former President of Colombia. She lives in New York.

Carl A. Harte is an Australian writer, actor and book editor. The recipient of an eLit Gold Award, he has worked for such authors as the late former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Om Swami, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Arun Tiwari, Farahnaz Ispahani, Swami Agnivesh, Kishalay Bhattacharjee and Maxwell Pereira.

