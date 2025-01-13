HarperCollins Publishers India presents the most anticipated romance read of 2025 - Prajakta Koli's 'Too Good to Be True' with much fanfare on 13th January 2025

NEW DELHI, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To add a happy note to the start of this new year, HarperCollins India is delighted to bring you a fun, fresh and feel-good romance (because who doesn't love 'love'), written by the popular creator-actor and now author, Prajakta Koli. Too Good to Be True is a much-awaited romance read not just for millions of Prajakta's fans, but also for dedicated readers of romance novels, which remain a super popular one as it mirrors and makes us believe in the life-affirming side of reality.

The most anticipated romance read of 2025 – Prajakta Koli’s Too Good to Be True

With a story as heart-warming and relatable as Prajakta herself, Too Good to Be True is as much about modern love as it is about friendship, family and self-discovery. Written in Prajakta's inimitable style, this will-they-won't-they love story promises to keep readers hooked and get even the most jaded hearts to believe in the power of love. To add to the magic, the book also has its own original soundtrack, 'Saanvare', composed and performed by Outsky and featuring vocals by Prajakta herself, providing a musical introduction to the book's themes and characters.

Talking about her debut book, Prajakta says, "I always knew I could start writing a book. But not in a million years did I think I would actually finish one. Too Good to Be True is a fictional piece of my heart that has brought a lot of happiness to me. I've always enjoyed the process of storytelling but writing this book has opened a whole new door of possibilities in my mind. It is easily one of the most challenging yet most special pieces of content I have worked on so far. I hope it brings as much joy to you as it did to me. Lots of love to HarperCollins for making this journey even more special. Here's to romance and everything that it brings to us!"

Poulomi Chatterjee, Executive Publisher – HarperCollins India, adds, "Prajakta's connect with her large and ever-growing audience is phenomenal, and her versatility as a creator across media remarkable. We at HarperCollins are thrilled to be partnering with her on newest exciting venture – a funny, heartwarming, sharply observed and incredibly relatable rom-com (that is) Too Good to Be True! As publishers and editors, we're constantly on the lookout for that one fresh and addictive voice that tells a love story we know will touch a million hearts. Prajakta's book is that, and so much more. I, for one, am delighted that she has channeled her talent and her passion for books towards writing this one. It's sure to give readers all the feels and have them smitten, and I am thrilled to have published it!"

About Too Good to Be True

From one of India's most-loved creators comes something new to fall in love with.

Avani's favourite thing to do is bury her nose in romance novels, but, honestly, life can't be trusted to make the stories real, right?

But in the bookstore where she works, a man walks in, straight out of the pages of her favourite love stories. Aman is hot, successful, seems to know what she's going to say before she's said it, and just cannot get enough of her. In short, he's perfect.

Then why is Avani losing her mind, ignoring the advice of her BFFs and trying to convince herself that he's just too good to be true?

Will Aman ever be able to figure her out? And will Avani allow him to?

Wickedly witty, tender and utterly relatable at every turn, Too Good to Be True by Prajakta Koli is the sparkling, true-blue, will-they-won't-they love story you've been waiting for!

About the Author

Prajakta Koli, also known as MostlySane, is one of the most successful digital content creators in India, with over 17 million followers across social media platforms. As an actor, Prajakta is known for her lead role in Netflix India's Mismatched and has starred in films such as Jugjugg Jeeyo and Neeyat, and the upcoming Amazon Prime series, Andhera. A passionate advocate for social causes, Prajakta serves on the advisory board for Goalkeepers by the Gates Foundation, has represented UNDP as its first Youth Climate Champion from India in global summits since 2021, advocating for climate action and sustainability, and representing young voices on global platforms, blending her entertainment success with social impact. She has also featured in Michelle Obama's Daytime Emmy-winning docuseries promoting girls' education. Too Good to Be True is her debut novel. Prajakta lives in Thane, Maharashtra, and can be found on Instagram (@mostlysane), YouTube (MostlySane) and X (@iamMostlySane).

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 3,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, The Erasmus Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award, and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover, Nosy Crow, and Quarto. HarperCollins India is India's most awarded publisher seven Publisher of the Year Awards (2015, 2016, 2018, two in 2021, 2022, and 2024). HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596465/Prajakta_Koli_Too_Good_to_Be_True.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/5084399/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg