BENGALURU, India, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company, has been honoured in the 'Quality and Innovation Excellence' category at the 16th edition of the Outlook Business Spotlight Enterprise & Leadership Awards 2026. The award was received by Atanu Haldar, Sr. Director – Head of R&D & Scientific Affairs, and Ashutosh Mittal, Director – Quality Control (India), on behalf of Herbalife India.

Herbalife India recognized for ‘Quality and Innovation Excellence’ at the 16th Outlook Business Spotlight Enterprise & Leadership Awards 2026

The award was presented at a ceremony held at Novotel, Andheri East, Mumbai, bringing together industry leaders to celebrate excellence in innovation, quality, and business leadership. It recognises organisations that demonstrate a strong commitment to high standards, continuous innovation, and long-term industry impact.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, "India's health and wellness landscape is witnessing a significant shift, with greater awareness around preventive nutrition, lifestyle management and holistic well-being. At Herbalife India, our focus remains on delivering high-quality, science-backed nutrition through rigorous processes and continuous innovation. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building trust and supporting individuals in leading healthier, more active lives."

Herbalife India's recognition is rooted in its end-to-end quality philosophy, one that begins with meticulous sourcing of raw materials and extends through rigorous quality checks, advanced analytical testing and continuous post-market surveillance. A key pillar of this innovation lies in Herbalife's 'seed-to-feed' model, which ensures end-to-end traceability and control across the ingredient lifecycle from seed selection and guided farming practices to extraction and final formulation globally. This integrated approach not only strengthens quality assurance but also enhances supply chain resilience by localising the production of key ingredients.

Supporting this strong quality backbone is a focused innovation strategy that blends global science with deep local relevance. The company leverages sensory science and consumer insights to tailor products to Indian taste preferences, making nutrition both effective and culturally resonant. This approach anchored in science-backed innovation, sustainable sourcing, and consumer-centric development has strengthened Herbalife India's credibility in a trust-driven category and underscores its recognition for excellence in quality and innovation.

About Herbalife International India Private Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life. For more information, visit https://www.herbalife.com/en-in

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