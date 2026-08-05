Hettich's Quadro V6 Concealed Drawer Runner Offers Premium Furniture Performance

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for premium modular furniture evolves across residential, commercial, and hospitality projects, manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on concealed hardware that combines design flexibility, production efficiency, and long-term reliability. Interior design continues to favour cleaner, minimalist aesthetics. And many consumers are opting for concealed hardware that delivers smooth operation and quiet closing without compromising performance.

Hettich's Quadro V6 Concealed Drawer Runner combines invisible design with effortless, silent performance for modern interiors.

Designed to support modern furniture manufacturing, the Quadro V6 offers simplified installation and reliable performance, while adhering to the requirement for minimalist aesthetics. The Quadro V6 replaces conventional visible runners with a concealed full-extension solution that enhances both furniture aesthetics and user experience.

Installed beneath the drawer, the Quadro V6 eliminates visible runners and supports clean cabinet lines. Its concealed design supports clean, contemporary furniture designs, while full-extension access with integrated Silent System and Push to Open Mechanism contributes to everyday functionality.

Key Product Features

Concealed design for wooden drawers and wire baskets.

Robust steel ball runners with full-extension movement.

Integrated Silent System and Push to Open Mechanism for smooth, quiet closing.

for smooth, quiet closing. High-precision runners ensure balanced and stable operation.

Maintenance-free steel ball bearings for long-lasting user convenience.

Special Quadro profile geometry provides excellent tracking and stability.

30 kg load capacity, certified to EN 15338 standards.

Proven Hettich reliability, tested for consistent long-term performance.

"The furniture industry is evolving rapidly as manufacturers balance higher design expectations with the need for efficient production and consistent quality," said Andre Eckholt, Managing Director, Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa. "Quadro V6 is a concealed drawer runner designed to help manufacturers move beyond conventional telescopic runner technology to a premium concealed motion solution. It reflects Hettich's commitment to delivering advanced product solutions that support evolving demands in modern living and working spaces."

The Quadro V6 is suitable for premium residential kitchens, wardrobes, office furniture, and hospitality interiors. Backed by Hettich's German engineering and consistent manufacturing standards, it also helps OEMs and furniture manufacturers standardise hardware across projects while simplifying inventory management. With this standout system, dealers and distributors can offer customers a premium concealed runner solution, while architects, interior designers, and carpenters gain greater design flexibility for modern furniture usage.

About Hettich

Hettich is a 138-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings, Architectural Hardware, Blaupunkt Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, providing magical interior solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

It is the recipient of ET Edge 'Best Brands' (2022 – 2025), 'Most Preferred Brand' 2025 and 'Most Trusted Brands of India' (2023 – 2027) by Marksmen Daily, recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. Hettich India has also been recognised among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing (Large Category).

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