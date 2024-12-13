Hexaware CEO Honored for Leadership at India's Impactful CEOs Conclave

R Srikrishna recognized for the second consecutive year

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer, Hexaware Technologies, has been recognized as one of India's Impactful CEOs at the 4th Edition of India's Impactful CEOs Conclave. This marks the second consecutive year Srikrishna has received this honor.

This recognition honors Srikrishna's pivotal role in steering Hexaware toward an AI-first approach, driving growth and transformation. Under his leadership, Hexaware progressed in technological innovation and sustainable business practices.

"This recognition is a reflection of the collective efforts of the entire Hexaware family," said R Srikrishna. "Our thrust on innovation to deliver value to our customers has been instrumental in our growth. But more importantly, it's our people-first approach that truly sets us apart and drives our success."

Key contributions that led to this recognition include:

Implementation of an AI-first approach in Hexaware's operations

Organizational growth and market presence

Employee-centric policies promoting work-life balance and career advancement

Focus on ESG activities and sustainable practices

India's Impactful CEOs Conclave, held on December 12 in New Delhi, brings together leaders and industry experts to discuss how CEOs can drive positive change and lead their organizations toward a sustainable future.

