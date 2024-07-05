Hexaware Dream Runners Half Marathon to be Held on July 21, 2024

MUMBAI, India, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dream Runners Half Marathon will take place on July 21, 2024. In its fifth year of partnership with this event, Hexaware continues to focus on fitness and community welfare.

The Hexaware Dream Runners Half Marathon aims to inspire participants to incorporate fitness into their daily routines. This year, the event will feature two categories: the 10K and the 21.1K. To support participants, Hexaware offers free structured training programs across 13 chapters in Chennai, which began in April, enabling safe and effective preparation close to their homes. Additionally, participants will have access to expert health advice to enhance their overall well-being.

Proceeds from the marathon will support three notable Chennai-based NGOs:

FREEDOM Trust: Distributes prosthetic limbs

Distributes prosthetic limbs The International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care: Supports women affected by domestic violence

Supports women affected by domestic violence Vijay Human Services: Provides financial assistance to people with intellectual disabilities

Subramanyan Ananthanarayanan, EVP – Manufacturing & Consumer, Hexaware, said, "Our favorite event is back, and it's more than just a race. The Hexaware Dream Runners Half Marathon embodies drive, resilience, health, and motivation. This year, again, we're keen to foster a sense of community and purpose, inspiring each participant to make a positive impact on their health and society."

Shankaran Annamalai, Trustee, Freedom Trust, said, "The support from the Hexaware Dream Runners Half Marathon has been instrumental in enabling us to provide essential services and resources to those in need. We deeply appreciate the continued partnership."

Hexaware's involvement in the marathon aligns with its broader Fit Hexaware Program, which emphasizes the company's commitment to holistic employee wellness. By integrating health and fitness into its work culture and providing access to wellness expertise for all, Hexaware ensures that well-being remains a priority.

