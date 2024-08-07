Hexaware DRHM 2024 Wraps Up Successfully, Celebrating Community and Fitness

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th edition of the Hexaware Dream Runners Half Marathon (DRHM) concluded on July 21, 2024, with over 5,500 participants. Hexaware continued as the title sponsor for the fifth consecutive year, promoting fitness and community welfare.

The Hexaware DRHM sought to inspire participants to integrate fitness into their daily routines. To support this, the event provided free, structured training programs four months before the run, along with health advice from experts to improve participants' well-being. In alignment with its environmental responsibility, Hexaware organized a team of ploggers to ensure the route and all holding areas were kept clean and free of trash.

The marathon featured 1,500 runners in the 21.1 km category and 4,000 in the 10 km category. The event included around 1,100 women runners, 11 super senior runners aged above 70, several runners over the age of 60, runners with visual impairment, and amputees who received prosthetic limbs. Participants also included members of the Indian Army, Navy, Coastal Guards, Tamil Nadu Police, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, and the National Intelligence Agency.

Ma. Subramanian, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu, flagged off the 21-km run alongside Hexaware executives Subramanyan Ananthanarayanan, EVP of Manufacturing & Consumer, and Krishna Balagurunathan, Director of Projects—GCM. Nagendra Kumar Kunkatla, Hexaware's VP of Digital Assurance, launched the 10-km race.

The Hexaware Dream Runners Half Marathon 2024 received AIMS certification for its 10-km run. AIMS, or the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, measures road races in partnership with World Athletics.

"We are pleased to continue supporting the Dream Runners Half Marathon. This event aligns with our commitment to promoting fitness and community welfare," said Nita Nambiar, Chief People Officer at Hexaware.

"This marathon not only encourages a healthy lifestyle but also supports notable causes in our community," said Abbas Lehry, Race Director at Dream Runners Half Marathon, 2024.

"Our commitment to promoting health and well-being extends beyond our business operations. This event is a testament to our efforts in encouraging a healthier lifestyle while giving back to the community," said Nidhi Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer at Hexaware.

The DRHM 2024 raised over INR 36 lakh for welfare initiatives aimed at supporting amputees, victims of domestic abuse and acid attacks, and persons with intellectual disabilities.

