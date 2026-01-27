Hexaware is the Second-Fastest-Growing Indian IT Services Brand by Brand Value

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, today announced that Brand Finance's 'IT Services 25 2026' report has ranked Hexaware among the world's Top 25 IT services brands. Among its Indian peer-group companies, Hexaware has been named the second-fastest-growing brand in terms of brand value, building on its debut last year.

Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy, has reported year-on-year growth in Hexaware's brand value in 2026, bringing it closer to the USD 1 Bn mark over the next couple of years. The company's brand value has grown by about 140% since 2021, supported by a 12-point improvement in brand strength, resulting in an AA+ rating. On brand strength, it is ranked 7th among Indian IT services brands and 14th globally.

"We're proud to be the second-fastest-growing Indian IT services brand by brand value," said R Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director, Hexaware. "We have been AI-first because it helps us create customer value more consistently at scale, and that discipline is now being reflected in how the brand is valued."

Nidhi Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexaware, added, "A 140% increase in brand value over five years reflects the trust clients place in Hexaware. Brand strength at this pace is hard-earned, and it reflects the work our entire organization has put into building trust and delivering results for clients."

"Brand value is ultimately the financial expression of a brand's ability to generate economic benefits through strong relationships with its stakeholders," said David Haigh, Chairman and CEO, Brand Finance. "In an IT services market that is rapidly adopting AI, this recognition, together with Hexaware's growth in brand value and brand strength, is consistent with the impact we see from its focus on AI-led innovation and a people-centric culture."

The Brand Finance 'IT Services 25 2026' report forms part of Brand Finance's annual review of the most valuable and strongest IT services brands worldwide.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/5655914/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg