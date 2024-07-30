Hexaware Opens New Delivery Center in Manila

The expansion aims at delivering quality customer experiences across the globe

MUMBAI, India, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, an IT services and solutions provider, announced the opening of a new delivery center in Manila, Philippines. The new delivery center is an expansion of Hexaware's presence in the Philippines and will aim to tap into the talent pool in the region and leverage it to offer digital transformation and operations solutions across geographies and sectors.

Stating that the new Manila delivery center will provide customer service, IT troubleshooting, and help desk support, Gopinath Manian, Senior Vice President - BPS at Hexaware, stated, "We are thrilled to open our new office. The Philippines' talent pool across a broad range of skills and service-oriented culture align with our goal of delivering quality customer experience."

Bennet Kumar, Global Head BPS at Hexaware, emphasized the significance of the new Manila delivery center, stating, "This expansion of our footprint in the Philippines will enable us to further leverage the region's talent and give us the ability to scale to meet the customer demand. The Manila center will aim to deliver quality customer experience, digital transformation and IT support services to our customers in multiple industry segments all over the world.".

Amrinder Singh, Corporate Vice President & Head—EMEA & APAC Operations at Hexaware, said, "Expansion in Manila is part of our move to access the talent and resources available here. The new delivery center is aligned with our growth strategy, enabling us to support our clients and maintain our commitment to quality."

This second office in Manila is part of Hexaware's plan to increase its employee count and strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

